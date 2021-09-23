 Skip to main content
breaking

St. Teresa football found a new opponent for Friday — three hours away at Durand/Pecatonica

DECATUR — St. Teresa football will have a new opponent on Friday and will now be on the road to play the Durand/Pecatonica co-op. 

The Bulldogs were originally schedule to face Clinton in Week 5 but the Maroons had to forfeit their Week 4 and 5 games due to COVID-19 exposure among the team. 

Denim Cook

St. Teresa running Denim Cook (21) runs against Meridian on Friday. The Bulldogs went on to win 68-8.

It will be a long bus ride for St. Teresa — Pecatonica High School is more than three hours from Decatur, located 17 miles west of Rockford. Kickoff has been pushed one hour from the normal time of 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

St. Teresa (4-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 2A in the latest AP poll and is coming off a 68-8 victory over Meridian in Week 4. Running back Denim Cook leads the offense with 606 yards rushing and eight touchdowns this season. 

The Rivermen are 4-0 this season and are receiving votes in the latest Class 3A AP Poll. Durand and Pecatonica began playing as a co-op for football in 2017 and play in the Norwest Upstate Illini Conference, which features perennial Class 1A powerhouses Lena-Winslow and Forreston. Du/Pec was 4-2 in the shortened spring season. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

