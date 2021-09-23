St. Teresa football found a new opponent for Friday — three hours away at Durand/Pecatonica

It will be a long bus ride for St. Teresa — Pecatonica High School is more than three hours from Decatur, located 17 miles west of Rockford. Kickoff has been pushed one hour from the normal time of 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rivermen are 4-0 this season and are receiving votes in the latest Class 3A AP Poll. Durand and Pecatonica began playing as a co-op for football in 2017 and play in the Norwest Upstate Illini Conference, which features perennial Class 1A powerhouses Lena-Winslow and Forreston. Du/Pec was 4-2 in the shortened spring season.
Recommended for you…
PHOTOS: St. Teresa wins 68-8 over Meridian
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten