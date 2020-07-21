You are the owner of this article.
St. Teresa football player tests positive for COVID-19
DECATUR — The St. Teresa football team has paused workouts after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“We put our workouts on hold for a couple days," head coach Mark Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the team is waiting for more information from the Macon County Health Department, which has started contact tracing.

“Were going through the health department and whatever their recommendations are to move forward with it," Ramsey said. We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now."

Ramsey said the team has followed protocols, including maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and heavy sanitizing.

The status of fall sports remains a question mark because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Tuesday it will postpone its board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at which it was expected to discuss how to proceed with the fall sport season.

Instead, the IHSA "will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) on Friday, July 24," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports."

The IHSA rescheduled its board meeting for Wednesday, July 29.

 

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

