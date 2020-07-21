St. Teresa football player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The St. Teresa football team has paused workouts after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“We put our workouts on hold for a couple days," head coach Mark Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the team is waiting for more information from the Macon County Health Department, which has started contact tracing.

“Were going through the health department and whatever their recommendations are to move forward with it," Ramsey said. We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now."

Ramsey said the team has followed protocols, including maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and heavy sanitizing.

The status of fall sports remains a question mark because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Tuesday it will postpone its board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at which it was expected to discuss how to proceed with the fall sport season.