DECATUR — After an undefeated season, St. Teresa is entering a year of unknowns.

It’ll have a new coach after promoting defensive coordinator Brit Miller, a former Eisenhower and Illinois star who played in the NFL, to head coach after the retirement of Mark Ramsey.

But the bigger change will happen with the Bulldogs’ schedule — they’re independent for the first time after being voted out of the Central Illinois Conference in 2021, then winning the conference title in their final season in 2022 along with their Class 2A state title.

Now, the Bulldogs will play opponents from all over. They’ll travel to Linton, Indiana, to kick off their slate against Linton-Stockton, a Class 2A semifinalist in Indiana last season, on Friday.

They'll also travel to Belleville to play Althoff on Sept. 1, and will play in St. Louis to play Whitfield Academy on Sept. 29, meaning the team’s schedule spans three states.

"We've got to talk about it, you know, we've got to be realistic about it — we're gonna be on the bus a long time," Miller said. "So we just need to plan ahead and understand that these nights are gonna get long, but the most important part of the evening is going to be the 48 minutes of football that we play. A lot of unknown still, and I think we're gonna know a lot more about ourselves after this first game. Until then, we're going up against a tough Lindon-Stockton team, 13 wins a year, but that's the kind of people that I want to play against.”

Lindon-Stockton is just one of the tough opponents on the Bulldogs schedule. Althoff, which has recently dropped down from 2A, was a second place finisher in Illinois Class 4A in 2015 and qualified for the playoffs in 2A last season. Quincy Notre Dame, the Bulldogs' Week 6 opponent, was a Class 4A playoff qualifier last season.

After a dominant regular season in the Central Illinois conference, the competition will be a lot tougher this season.

“Those are the challenges that we want," Miller said. "We want to take our guys out and get some experience, and hopefully we'll come out on top."

St. Teresa also loses stars Brycen Hendrix (Upper Iowa University), Amare Wallace (Illinois College), Joe Brummer (Illinois Wesleyan) and others to the collegiate level. Mark Brummer also is set to start a baseball career at Quincy.

That means a new schedule will be faced by some new fixtures in the Bulldogs lineup.

Max Schilawski returns after being Joe Brummer’s understudy at quarterback. New players will mean a new look for the Bulldogs this season.

"We can't replace what we had last year — that was a very different team," Miller said. "And our guys realize that and that's where the changes in our offense come. Some of the stuff that we're doing on defense just reflects the kind of players you have. I'm not a big believer in: 'My coaching philosophy is the only way to do things.' I think it's best to kind of evaluate what kind of talent you have and where you have it, and use those guys in the best of their abilities."