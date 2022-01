St. Teresa launches $4.25 million all-weather track and turf football field campaign

DECATUR — A new all-weather track and football field could become a reality in the near future at St. Teresa.

The school has launched its newest fundraising campaign, Build the Future, with a goal to raise $4.25 million towards the construction of an all-weather eight-lane track and turf football field.

"I don't know how many times I've heard from our students and parents that St. Teresa has won four state cross country titles (2011-2014) and took third place at girls state track meet twice (2018, 2019) and never lost a home track meet because we don't have a track," St. Teresa's executive director Ken Hendrickson said. "If there has ever been a high school that is landlocked and can use an all-weather track and turf field, it is St. Teresa."

When completed, the facility will provide students with a host of different activities, including boys and girls soccer, football, boys and girls track, cross country, and daily physical education classes. The Bulldogs will also be able to host major track meets on campus.

"The addition of a track and field facility at St. Teresa would be such a positive step for both the athletic and physical education programs at our school," athletic director and boys track and cross country coach Todd Vohland said. "When you add to that putting in an artificial surface for football and soccer, this is the most exciting and beneficial announcement for extracurricular activities in my 23 years here."

No firm date for the beginning of construction or the completion of the project has been set. So far, the Build the Future campaign has received commitments totaling $2.7 million dollars, Hendrickson said. Phil Cochran will serve as the project's engineer and the Romano Company will be the developer.

"We are extremely blessed and appreciative of the generosity of these commitments. However, we still must raise more to hit our $4.25 million goal and we need everyone's help to do so," Hendrickson said.