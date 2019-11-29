STATE FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Paradee brothers have final stand on the field

Saturday's loss stops that goal one game short, but their legacy is cemented and basketball begins on Tuesday on the path back to the state final four in Peoria.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of seniors," Weakly said. "When I took over, we were 0-9 and these guys were eighth-graders. I made a challenge to them to be the next team since Maroa in '06 and '07 to go football and basketball. We were right there at the doorstep for it. I’m super proud of these guys. Not many teams have the athletes to be able to do what these guys have accomplished."

The Raiders finished third in Class 1A in basketball last season and went to super-sectionals two years go. Quarterback Connor Heaton remembers the interaction in eighth grade with Weakly and Rob Smith clearly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“They both kind of chimed in about, ‘Hey, why don’t we win them both?'" Heaton said. "We just kind of bought in. We’ve always been competitive, always been a winning group. We just thought, hey, we’ve got the talent to do it. We might as well."