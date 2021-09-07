Sullivan, Urbana varsity football cancel seasons; LSA on pause

DECATUR — Both the Sullivan and Urbana varsity football teams made announcements on Monday that they're canceling their seasons because of low numbers.

Also on Monday, LSA football announced it's on a pause because of "COVID-19 precautionary measures."

Sullivan, in a Facebook post, announced:

"Due to low student participation, the remaining Varsity football games will be cancelled for the 2021 season. We will be playing a JV schedule, and freshman games if the opportunity arises."

Also in the post, the district said it would still try to find ways to have the band and cheerleading squad "participate in front of a crowd and make the most of the football season." There will still be a Homecoming game, but it won't be a varsity contest.

"This was a very difficult decision, but it was made in the best interests of the program and the current student athletes," the post read. "We appreciate the grace that has been shown to us by the opposing schools with whom we are canceling."

Sullivan, which lost its first two games (to Nokomis and Newton) by a combined score of 104-6, was scheduled to play at Tuscola on Friday. The program hasn't won a game since 2016.

WCIA's Bret Behrens reported Urbana's athletic director Steve Waller confirmed the Tigers will also play a JV-only schedule the rest of the season.

“It became a collaborative decision based on a young inexperienced roster and player safety,” Waller said.

This is the second straight season Urbana will not play varsity football after the program elected not to suit up in the COVID-19 shortened spring season.

While LSA, which plans 8-man football, hopes to continue playing this season, it announced in a Facebook post it's pausing its program.

"We, as a program, have been paused due to Covid-19 precautionary measures," the post stated. "We will be back, we will be prepared and we look forward to representing LSA

LSA went undefeated in its first season of 8-man football in the spring of 2021 and is 1-1 to start this season after suffering its first-ever 8-man football loss on Friday — 22-20 to Martinsville.

The Lions were scheduled to play at Pawnee on Saturday.

