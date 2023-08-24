DECATUR — Brit Miller has had his eye on the type of job he has now for a while.

High school football game days are what he’s known since he was a child, and of course from his days at Eisenhower.

He went on to help lead Illinois to a Rose Bowl and had an NFL career of his own, but it was clear what he wanted after it was over — to go back home and lead a high school team. Now, he’s got the chance with the head coaching job at St. Teresa.

“I knew I wanted to coach for a long time,” Miller said. “My uncle Matt Snyder, who’s actually our offensive coordinator and our athletic director here, he’s been dragging me around since I was 8 years old on the sidelines. This is always what I wanted to do.”

Miller takes over for Mark Ramsey, who coached the Bulldogs to a 76-8 record over seven seasons and ended his tenure with a state title last season.

“Coach Ramsey is a Hall of Fame coach, and he’s a Hall of Fame person,” Miller said. “So I think it’s definitely (important) to be genuine, be yourself. I can’t be coach Ramsey. He’s got 30-plus years on me and hundreds more games coached. What I rely on, for the most part, it’s just my ability from a to break other teams down. That’s what we did in the NFL; that’s what we did in college. So I take a lot of those traits and try to put them to use and make our players as effective as possible.”

Miller was an assistant at Eisenhower, Mount Zion, Monticello and St. Teresa before he got his opportunity with a Bulldogs program that was successful during his time as an assistant. His NFL experience has always given him more than enough knowledge of the game, but now he’s learning the intricacies of leading a program.

“This is where I’m most comfortable is out here coaching,” Miller said. “It’s just everything outside of it. Just making sure everybody’s got their physicals turned in, or the concussion tests and things like that — just the logistics of it all. That’s really what kind of played the most on my mind, as we’re progressing towards our first game. The coaching aspect is where I feel most at home.”

Miller had the chance to take a swing at collegiate or professional coaching after his NFL career with the 49ers and Rams, but instead went back to Decatur where he could raise his children. His parents also can be around the program.

“We wanted to be around our kids — we have four beautiful little children, and I have two sons in the middle, and so I’ve always wanted to coach them and be around them,” Miller said. “I think football should be a family game. That’s why I came back.”

With his experience at all levels, he’ll get to implement his own system for the first time.

What’s another difference once he’s gotten the head job?

“They all listen to you,” Miller joked. “No, you know, I just feel like everything — all aspects of football that I know — we’re trying to put in play. When I came in under Coach Ramsey he already had a system and I kind of had to bend some of the things that I wanted to do to fit their scheme, which is fine. I think that there’s a lot of give and take in that on a good coaching staff anyway. But just the ability to see the game as I see it ... all the coaches are speaking the language that I speak when it comes to coaching them and hopefully we can affect these kids in a positive way.”

Miller said he wants to extend that family game to as many as possible during his tenure as head coach.

“My ultimate goal is to get everyone to college that wants to go to college and give them just the ability to go to adulthood and understand that this world can be a little bit tough on you,” Miller said. “And all the lessons we learn out here, that’s what it’s all about. That’s that perseverance you’re gonna need to be an adult in this world.”

