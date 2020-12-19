Top sport stories of 2020: No. 9, Gov. Pritzker vs. the IHSA

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed many relationships. In Illinois, a rift developed between the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Following the IHSA's cancellation of the boys basketball state tournament in March, the question for many was when would high school athletes be able return to practice and when could competition begin again.
The IHSA and IDPH together announced their Return to Play Guidelines in June that allowed athletes to do socially distanced strength and conditioning workouts. As frustration grew among high school coaches and athletes that the fall sports season was in jeopardy, in July the IHSA announced it was deferring to the IDPH and the governor's office for their COVID guidelines moving forward.
Two weeks later, the creation of the 2020-21 Modified Sports Schedule by the IDPH and IHSA moved football from the fall to the spring and the public reaction to the plan led to the creation of the #LetUsPlay movement that featured athlete protests in Chicago and Springfield in September.
As the fall months moved along, the relationship between Pritzker's administration and the IHSA became more and more fraught, with miscommunications between the groups leading people to question the decision-making process. This culminated in a late October announcement by the IHSA that high school basketball would move forward in defiance of Pritzker's order that basketball would be considered a high-risk sport and be moved to 2021.
Initially, this seemed like an exciting development for fans, coaches and players, but Pritzker warned school districts against supporting the decision and as COVID cases began to rise in the fall, momentum to bring basketball back early fizzled out.
The IHSA has invited Pritzker and his administration's representatives to the group's board of directors meetings, but a meeting between the two groups has yet to materialize. The latest development is the IHSA plans to meet with state officials before Jan. 1 to determine a final schedule for winter, spring and summer sports. No announcement has been made on if the Pritzker or a representative will attend.
