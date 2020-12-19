Top sport stories of 2020: No. 9, Gov. Pritzker vs. the IHSA

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed many relationships. In Illinois, a rift developed between the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Following the IHSA's cancellation of the boys basketball state tournament in March, the question for many was when would high school athletes be able return to practice and when could competition begin again.

The IHSA and IDPH together announced their Return to Play Guidelines in June that allowed athletes to do socially distanced strength and conditioning workouts. As frustration grew among high school coaches and athletes that the fall sports season was in jeopardy, in July the IHSA announced it was deferring to the IDPH and the governor's office for their COVID guidelines moving forward.