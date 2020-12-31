Top sports stories of 2020, No. 1: Coronavirus cancellations and delays

At the time, it was a shock. Everyone hoped the upcoming spring sports season could move forward as planned, but in late April, the IHSA canceled spring sports, ending the high school sports seasons for many seniors around the area. The NCAA did the same.

The cancellations affected athletes at every level from little league, to junior high, high school, college and the pros.

While some postponed events were able to take place — like the running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway — the list of disrupted and cancelled events was heartbreaking for sports fans.