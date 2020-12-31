 Skip to main content
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 1: Coronavirus cancellations and delays
Eisenhower football field

The track and football field at Eisenhower High School sit empty after athletic events were cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 JEFF SMUDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — In 2020, it was the single story that touched all sporting events — the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellations and delays that followed. 

It started when the NBA abruptly postponed its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.

In early March, the boys basketball season was nearing its peak with the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments about to begin and Class 3A and 4A moving closer to their tournaments. At first, attendance was going to be limited to 60 fans per school, but following the NCAA's decision to cancel the entirety of March Madness, the IHSA followed suit and canceled the championships, with Lincoln's boys team still alive about to face Springfield Lanphier in a 3A sectional championship

The Major League Baseball and NHL seasons were also postponed, as were the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

At the time, it was a shock. Everyone hoped the upcoming spring sports season could move forward as planned, but in late April, the IHSA canceled spring sports, ending the high school sports seasons for many seniors around the area. The NCAA did the same.

The cancellations affected athletes at every level from little league, to junior high, high school, college and the pros. 

While some postponed events were able to take place — like the running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway — the list of disrupted and cancelled events was heartbreaking for sports fans.

Fans didn't know what to do with their Friday nights as the fall football season was shifted to the spring. Two mainstays in local basketball — the Decatur Turkey Tournament and Macon County Boys and Girls Basketball — weren't played. The Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic was initially just delayed and then it was announced that the tournament would return in August as one of the first International Tennis Federation World Tennis events since the beginning of the pandemic. But rising COVID cases and limitations on international travel forced the event's cancelation in July.  

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

