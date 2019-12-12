Vote for the Herald and Review All-Area Football Player of the Year

Here are the nominees for the Decatur Herald and Review All-Area Football Player of the Year fan vote. Voting is open until Thursday, Dec. 19. Results will appear in the Friday, Dec. 20 edition. The All-Area team and Herald and Review's choice for All-Area Football Player of the Year will appear on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Nominees for the H&R All-Macon County Football Player of the Year fan vote will be released on Friday.
Player of the year nominees
Shelbyville senior quarterback Kentrell Beck was the area's most explosive player, scoring by pass, run and catch. Passing, Beck was 95-of-175…
Effingham wide receiver Tristin Duncan was unstoppable in the Hearts' passing offense, catching 70 passes for 1,436 yards and 14 touchdowns to…
Pana wide receiver Bryce Edmiston did a little bit of everything for the Panthers this season in leading them to an 11-2 record and a quarterf…
Central A&M senior Connor Heaton played both sides of the ball in helping lead the Raiders to the Class 1A state title game. At quarterbac…
Arcola senior running back Austin Hopkins dominated both sides of the ball for the Purple Riders this season. Offensively, he rushed 199 times…
Central A&M senior Jacob Paradee was devastating for opponents this year on offense and defense. As a receiver, Paradee had 63 catches, fo…
Tuscola's Logan Tabeling took over as quarterback as a senior and led the Warriors to an 8-3 record and second round playoff appearance. Tabel…