Wabash Valley all-star football game director Tom Jones: 'We want to prove it is OK to play football'

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — On Monday, 100 players put on their football pads and helmets and practiced for Saturday's Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.

The contest is the 16th annual event and normally takes place at Indiana State’s Memorial Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for June 27, but moved back two weeks because to the coronavirus.

“Indiana is on stage 4.5 of 5 and there are other outdoor festivals going on,” said WVFCA All-Star game Director Tom Jones. “It is not the only thing going on and we want to prove that it is OK to play football.”

The game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club Park (old Valle Field) and admission is $10, with children 5 and under free. There will also be souvenir T-shirts available.

“We had a pre-sale for the student-athletes in the game and that way when family and friends come we don’t have to exchange money,” said Jones, who said 400-500 tickets have been sold. “We will take the temperature of everyone when they enter.”

There are bleachers on both sides of the field and a hill on one end of the field.