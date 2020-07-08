Wabash Valley all-star football game director Tom Jones: 'We want to prove it is OK to play football'

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — On Monday, 100 players put on their football pads and helmets and practiced for Saturday's Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.
The contest is the 16th annual event and normally takes place at Indiana State’s Memorial Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for June 27, but moved back two weeks because to the coronavirus.
“Indiana is on stage 4.5 of 5 and there are other outdoor festivals going on,” said WVFCA All-Star game Director Tom Jones. “It is not the only thing going on and we want to prove that it is OK to play football.”
The game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club Park (old Valle Field) and admission is $10, with children 5 and under free. There will also be souvenir T-shirts available.
“We had a pre-sale for the student-athletes in the game and that way when family and friends come we don’t have to exchange money,” said Jones, who said 400-500 tickets have been sold. “We will take the temperature of everyone when they enter.”
There are bleachers on both sides of the field and a hill on one end of the field.
“I think we have room for 1,000 to 1,500 and be able to maintain some sort of social distancing,” said Jones. “We will have picnic tables on the outside of the field and are encouraging everyone to wear a mask. There will be hand sanitize stations available. If it gets to the point where it is packed, we would have to cut off general admission.”
There are four JG-TC area schools that have at least one player and a total of 11 schools from Illinois, while there are 22 schools represented from Indiana.
The Black Team coached by Linton (Indiana) coach Brian Oliver consists of 51 players, including 14 from the JG-TC area.
Other schools on the Black team that have at least one player are from Eastern Greene (Ind.), Greencastle (Ind.), Linton (Ind.), Owen Valley (Ind.), Northview (Ind.), Riverton Parke (Ind.), Parke Heritage (Ind.), Sullivan (Ind.), Terre Haute North (Ind.) and Robinson, Lawrenceville and Marshall.
Competing for the Black Team are Casey-Westfield’s Storm Washburn, Jacob Self, Scotty Mahan and Nate Fouty; Cumberland’s Blayne Donsbauch and Kade Warner; Mattoon’s Caden Price, London Feager, Keegan Harminson and Jonathan Carroll; and Tri-County’s Brandon Royer and Lane Bisby.
The Gold Team, comprised of 49 players, includes players from Newton, Paris, Red Hill and Olney along with Indiana schools Cascade, Cloverdale, Covington, Edgewood, Monrovia, North Central, North Daviess, North Putnam, North Vermillion, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
Brian Crabtree of North Vermillion, Indiana, is the head coach of the Gold team, while Marshall coach Jared Boyll and Robinson coach Casey Pinnell, a former Tri-County coach, are two of the assistants.
Practice for both teams will be at Valle Field from Wednesday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. CT.
“Some of the players have been looking forward to playing in this game since they were freshmen or sophomores,” said Jones. “We felt an obligation to do everything we could to try and have a game for the kids. It is amazing how excited the kids and coaches are.”
Jones said the coaches and volunteers will always wear masks.
“The game will be on Indiana Sports Network if you don’t want to come to the game,” said Jones, who added, “It will be streaming on indianasportsnetwork.net.”
The players will get a box lunch on Friday after practice and that is when they will present the game watches to the players, which is typically done at the banquet. The banquet (held on Friday evenings) was canceled, as was the 7-on-7 games and the weightlifting contest.
“We usually have 400 people inside at the banquet and that would be pushing what we reasonably expect them to do. The kids will miss out on some things, but the biggest thing is they will be able to play the game," Jones said.
The Gold team won last year’s contest 42-3 in a game that was stopped with 4:23 left in the third quarter due to lightning. This is the eighth year the coaches have drafted the players. Previously, it was the North against the South.
PHOTOS: 2019 Coles County Clash
1 Coles County Clash 4 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 1 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 2 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 3 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 5 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 6 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 7 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 8 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 9 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 10 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 11 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 12 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 13 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 14 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 15 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 16 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 17 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 18 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 19 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 20 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 21 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 22 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 23 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 24 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 25 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 26 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 27 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 28 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 29 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 30 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 31 09.07.19.JPG
Coles County Clash 32 09.07.19.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!