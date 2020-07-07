WAGNER: Five non-conference high school football stories to watch for this season

"We decided a few years ago to beef up our schedule and challenge our players," Etherton said. "We are playing some of the best teams in 5A and 6A; very well-coached and great programs."

The opponents are the same this season, except the Braves host Highland and Dunlap in Week 1 and 2, respectively and travel to Troy Triad in Week 9. Two years ago, Mount Zion won five games, but didn't have the playoff points to make the postseason thanks to playing a winless Bartonville Limestone team and a three-win Lincoln team. In the next season, the Braves played the same schedule but got into the postseason with six wins. After that, Limestone and Lincoln were replaced by Dunlap and Highland.

St. Teresa adds Mount Carmel

The St. Teresa-Downs Tri-Valley pairing in Week 1 is a perfect match. The two teams have met in each of the last three seasons and this year will be the fourth, and it's in Decatur in Week 1. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference are two of the top small-school classes in the area (more on that later).