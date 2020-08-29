WAGNER: This should be high school football's opening weekend, but we must wait a few more months

Everything seems so fresh on the first Friday night of the football season, a kind of freshness that washes away the nothingness of summer in the high school sports scene while leaving the infinite possibilities of the fall.
We pen permanent plans on our calendar every Friday for nine consecutive weeks, no matter the drive, the record or the opponent. After those nine weeks, well, our Saturdays are booked up until the day after Thanksgiving — generously, of course, planning on one of our teams playing at Memorial Stadium in Champaign this season for a state championship.
All of that must wait this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A state championship might not even happen; it's not for fall sports athletes. Maybe you think high school football should go on as scheduled — as it is in other states — and the fall traditions that we've grown accustomed to — pork chops, chili, football and Friday night football — shouldn't be messed with. Perhaps you think the postponement was the right course of action. The reality is that football and volleyball must wait until the spring. That's what's in front of us in the state of Illinois.
That leaves an emptiness about the fall for those of us whose schedules revolve around Friday night games and the late nights that bleed into Saturday afternoon college football kickoffs. Hopefully some of that feeling can be replicated, beginning in March.
Every sport has emotion; it's part of what makes them fun and brings us back play after play, game after game. High school football, though, feels like it's ramped up to a 10 every second of every game. There's a postseason floor. Fewer than five wins? Thanks for playing your nine games. See you next fall. Five wins is the benchmark, but go ahead and grab the playoff-securing sixth to be sure. That kind of pressure feeds into an overflow of raw passion on the field.
The sidelines of a high school football game remains one of my favorite places to be, not necessarily because it's a front-row seat and not because it's always smooth. There's a lot of scribbling plays, stats and making sure you catch every moment of what's happening around you. The real fun is watching players figure things out on the fly and watching them celebrate when they do.
Kids you might not hear from in the classroom, at the store or in the halls are suddenly strutting around the field with a bravado that's nearly unmatched. Kids who are generally pretty quiet interviews take that two-hour window to let loose and scream on the field. In so many ways, we see personalities shine through.
Again, that won't change in March — though the playoff aspect remains shrouded in mystery — but it will be sorely missed in the fall. The idea of waiting five more months to be on the sideline — or wherever is safe to watch a game while socially distancing — and observing that energy while trying to find the proper words to fit sounds miserable — I can't imagine being a player with their schedule upturned.
There's something so fulfilling about seeing teams rise from recent obscurity to snap a postseason drought or to wear the pressures of playing for a highly-established program knowing darn well the expectation is for the first nine weeks of the season to merely be a tune-up for what really matters.
With that, communities come together. Signs on the side of the road lead cars to football fields and those fields are full of ravenous fans, though not always in a good, teach-your-kids-this-kind-of-behavior sort of ravenous. Football, and sports in general, carry a certain kind of community pride. High school kids become celebrities in town for what they can do on the field, court or track.
This isn't meant to be an obituary for high school football. It will be back, but on a different schedule than we've ever known it to be. The quality won't necessarily be worse even if the first few weeks, and certainly first few practices, are a special kind of cold.
Until then, we'll wait.
PHOTOS: A look back at high school football
Coach Nat Zunkle meets with freshman players
Robert High performs well on offense and defense
Barker and Edwards score game winning touchdown with just seconds remaining
Coach Walt Storm directs blocking drills
Ryan Weemer in action
Mattoon defense remains strong against Decatur
Bart Starr at the All America game
Training underway at Mattoon Prep football camp
Mattoon Prep players prepare for another season
Rick "The Rocket" Moss adds to his record rushing yard total
Mattoon players and their awards
The 1964 Mattoon High School team before the opening game
