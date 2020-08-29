WAGNER: This should be high school football's opening weekend, but we must wait a few more months

Every sport has emotion; it's part of what makes them fun and brings us back play after play, game after game. High school football, though, feels like it's ramped up to a 10 every second of every game. There's a postseason floor. Fewer than five wins? Thanks for playing your nine games. See you next fall. Five wins is the benchmark, but go ahead and grab the playoff-securing sixth to be sure. That kind of pressure feeds into an overflow of raw passion on the field.

The sidelines of a high school football game remains one of my favorite places to be, not necessarily because it's a front-row seat and not because it's always smooth. There's a lot of scribbling plays, stats and making sure you catch every moment of what's happening around you. The real fun is watching players figure things out on the fly and watching them celebrate when they do.

Kids you might not hear from in the classroom, at the store or in the halls are suddenly strutting around the field with a bravado that's nearly unmatched. Kids who are generally pretty quiet interviews take that two-hour window to let loose and scream on the field. In so many ways, we see personalities shine through.