Warrensburg-Latham's Jackson Cook is planning where his next football moves will be made

WARRENSBURG — Jackson Cook is making his lists and checking them twice.
The Warrensburg-Latham senior and standout football, basketball and baseball player is narrowing his college options and it's down to his top three. The Cardinals wide receiver has received offers from five colleges — Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, St. Ambrose University, Concordia University Chicago and Avila University in Kansas City.
Blessed to receive my 3rd offer from Millikin University!! @MU_BigBlueFB @ldbengtson pic.twitter.com/uT5oXvKoqW— Jackson Cook (@JacksonCook03) October 9, 2020
"My top three are Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin and Concordia Chicago. I'm making a list of pros and cons and looking at the football traditions there and and how I feel about each campus. I should be able to make my decision really soon," he said. "I'm pretty excited about the Millikin offer and I can see my future being there.
"I've done visits to all the schools I've really been interested in. I don't really feel like (the pandemic) has restricted me too much and I've gotten to see everything I needed to. There are some buildings and dorms I haven't been able to see but I have been able to see all the sports side of it and so that's been good."
Cook hoped to also entice some interest from college basketball programs with his play this season, but with all Illinois high school paused until well into 2021, Cook will focus on football at the next level.
"My goal for the season was to get more people looking at me for basketball, but with us not having a season yet, it just pushed it back," he said. "I hope the season happens and it sucks right now that it is all up in the air. Even if we get a short season and have 15 to 20 games, I would be perfectly fine with that.
"We had some open gyms and we had about a week where we had official team practice and then it got shut down after that. I think we have the potential, if we have a season, to make a pretty good run in the postseason. We have a chance to be pretty good this year."
The delays in the beginning of the team sport season this fall got Cook involved with the #LetsUsPlay movements that hoped to influence Illinois J.B. Pritzker to allow team sports to come back sooner.
"It has been frustrating to hear that we're going to have a season, then we're not, then everything is canceled, then we're told that we should have hope," he said. "At the end of the day, every athlete just wants to know are we having it or not. I hope and pray we are getting both seasons and I just want to play some type of season for football and basketball."
On the gridiron last season, Cook was a dangerous weapon for the Cardinals (3-6, 2-5 CIC), as well as a team captain. He was voted the Herald & Review's Week 6 Player of the Week after catching seven passes for 186 yards and a touchdown against Meridian. In the limited amount of contact days the football team had in the fall, Cook feels they will be an experienced group.
"We had the COVID restrictions when it came to working out but we were able to get on the field and run through some plays. That was nice to have before that got shut down," Cook said. "Last year, I think we were very young and so I think we will be better this year. I think we're going to be a lot better and we have a lot of seniors starting.
"It is definitely going to be weird that we will be going from cold weather to slowly getting warmer because in the fall we're going from warm to colder. I think it's going to be fun, if we end up having a season."
Cook continues to work on his skills during this down period and looks to continue his role as team leader for the Cardinals when play begins again.
"We have a fitness class at school and we work out in the weight room and go for a run sometimes. (I'm doing) workouts every single day but we can't do contact with a full group right now," he said. "As a captain, I want to be really energetic and help the team out. I've got to make sure everyone is doing their job and I'm going to focus on doing my job as well."
