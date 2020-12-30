Warrensburg-Latham's Jackson Cook is planning where his next football moves will be made

"My goal for the season was to get more people looking at me for basketball, but with us not having a season yet, it just pushed it back," he said. "I hope the season happens and it sucks right now that it is all up in the air. Even if we get a short season and have 15 to 20 games, I would be perfectly fine with that.

"We had some open gyms and we had about a week where we had official team practice and then it got shut down after that. I think we have the potential, if we have a season, to make a pretty good run in the postseason. We have a chance to be pretty good this year."

The delays in the beginning of the team sport season this fall got Cook involved with the #LetsUsPlay movements that hoped to influence Illinois J.B. Pritzker to allow team sports to come back sooner.

"It has been frustrating to hear that we're going to have a season, then we're not, then everything is canceled, then we're told that we should have hope," he said. "At the end of the day, every athlete just wants to know are we having it or not. I hope and pray we are getting both seasons and I just want to play some type of season for football and basketball."