WATCH: Maroa-Forsyth running backs Cade Culp and Bryson Boes push a truck to stay in shape

MAROA — Athletes across the country are finding different ways to stay in shape as the COVID-19 pandemic as put a pause on team-oriented activities.

The Maroa-Forsyth running back tandem of juniors Bryson Boes and Cade Culp got creative. Each posted a video on social media of them pushing a truck to stay in shape.

Boes was a Herald & Review second team All-Macon County selection and rushed for 754 yards and 12 touchdown. Culp was also on the second team had had 622 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

