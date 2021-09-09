Watch now: 1A No. 1 Central A&M's Brody Barnes and Will Thompson will lead running attack against 2A No. 1 St. Teresa

MOWEAQUA — As Central A&M head football coach Brent Weakly compiles his offensive game plan for the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against St. Teresa on Friday, his options out of the backfield are numerous.

He'll need them as the Raiders — No. 1 in Class 1A — travel to play the No. 1 in Class 2A Bulldogs. The winner will be the early favorite in the Central Illinois Conference race.

Not only can Weakly count on his quarterback James Paradee to be a running threat (129 yards and four touchdowns and against Nokomis in Week 2), he has junior running backs Brody Barnes and Will Thompson who can each dominate a game in their own unique ways.

"It is a luxury to have two backs who can carry a ball. Our offensive line has done a good job of getting a push up there and those guys have done a good job of picking and choosing when to cut back and when to finish runs," Weakly said. "Brody is a bigger back and he is a little more physical, not that Will is not. Brody is pretty good out of the backfield catching the ball and has the ability to take it at anytime.

"Will is a little more shifty and a smaller guy. (For defenses), he can get lost behind the offensive line. They have two different styles and so far it has been successful to have both of them carry it. I'm happy that both of them get to be successful."

Through two games, Barnes has 236 yards rushing, 83 receiving and two touchdowns while Thompson has 169 yards rushing and two scores.

"I think the season has been going good and our line has been great upfront. I feel a lot quicker from the spring season and I lost a little bit of weight," Barnes said. "(Will and I) are close and we've always been the two running backs on every team we have played on. He is a good down hill runner and James is doing great. He's not afraid to run the ball like a running back. He's throwing the ball good, too."

On defense, Barnes and Thompson are the Raiders starting inside linebackers and will go head-to-head with their counterparts from St. Teresa — running backs Denim Cook and Christion Harper. Cook had 278 yards rushing against Bellville Althoff Catholic in Week 2.

"It is our biggest game for the conference and we need to come out strong at the beginning. In our first game, we didn't come out very strong but we did against Nokomis," Thompson said. "We don't want to disappoint our fans and we know it is going to be a really tough game. I think we can come out really strong and win."

Over the past three seasons, Central A&M has been defeated once, by Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state championship game in 2019. In that time span, they Raiders are 21-1 and 8-0 so far in the 2021 calendar, which includes the spring season. The last time St. Teresa and Central A&M played — Week 5 of the 2019 season — the Raiders won 28-26.

While both teams are ranked No. 1, Barnes said it's not something the Raiders are focused on.

"We don't really talk about (the rankings). It is really just a big target on our back and we know that we have to look past that," Barnes said. "We know teams are always going to give us our best, that's the biggest part of being No. 1. I think this is going to be the closest game we will have all season. It's our biggest regular season game."

For Weakly, there is always room for improvement with his team but he liked how the teams came out stronger in Week 2 against Nokomis.

"We have improved as the season as gone along but there are a lot of things we have to get better at. So far, the results are positive," Weakly said. "We've had some younger guys step up who I wasn't sure if they were ready for the varsity level but they are getting reps and taking advantage of it.

"Week 1, we were sloppy and we were slow in the first quarter, like a lot of teams get. We settled down in the second quarter and got better. For this upcoming game, you can't look at it in the big picture. You have to win it every single play and do the best you can."

Friday's game will be televised on CW23 (WBUI), bringing an already big game to a larger audience.

"(St. Teresa) is as well-coached as anyone we are going to see and Lena-Winslow was very similar to how fast and physical they are," Weakly said. "We know we have to execute and go play-by-play. It is going to be a process and we have to do our best to win each play.

"We don't talk about (the rankings) but it is what everyone else talks about. It's going to be a TV game and there will be a lot of hoopla. Our kids know it is just a football game and a chance to represent our school in front of the community that supports us a lot."

