Watch now: 4 storylines to watch in Week 2 of Central Illinois high school football

After Maroa-Forsyth's Week 1 win over Auburn, I spoke with Trojans' head coach Josh Jostes on what, if anything, he would be focusing on in practice building to Week 2.

His team had won 58-10 and any doubts about the team's ability to replace all-state level offensive talent that had graduated from last season had been answered. Sophomore quarterback Kaiden Maurer went 9-for-10 for 260 yards and five touchdowns, adding 63 yards on the ground, in about two quarters of work.

Jostes reminded me of the coaching adage that all Central Illinois high school football coaches are trying to harness this week in the buildup to their second game.

"The biggest thing is between Week 1 and Week 2 — that is when you see your biggest improvement," Jostes said.

For Maroa, that second game of the 2021 season will have to wait until Week 3. Virden North Mac had to forfeit Friday's game due to the COVID-19 related cancelation of extracurricular actives in their school district.

The Trojans tried to find a new opponent but were unsuccessful. In a statement released by Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Applebee on Wednesday, he said time had run out on finding a new opponent.

"(Since the North Mac cancelation), we have worked to find a suitable replacement, and were hopeful that we could find an opponent. The only schools that were interested in playing us were (Class) 6A, 7A and 8A schools which are at least double in enrollment size to us. This obviously is not in the best interest of our student-athletes so we respectfully declined," Applebee said. "We are now moving on to Week 3 and starting preparation for New Berlin High School. With the uncertainty facing schools at this time we have also decided to make this our Senior Night."

While the Trojan players get a chance to see their peers in action on Friday, here are four storylines to keep an eye on:

Are the Generals able to reload?

After putting up 50 points against Normal University in Week 1 at home, the Generals head to Rochester for Week 2. The challenge will be to keep that offensive momentum going and reload against the Rockets.

Rochester (5-1 last season) is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest Associated Press poll and is — as always — in contention for the Central State 8 title along with No. 2 in Class 4A Sacred Heart-Griffin. But the Generals themselves are ranked No. 7 in 5A and if they are able to play turnover-free football, they could make it a contest on Friday.

At wideout, Karon Shelley and Carlos Brown both had receiving touchdowns on Friday and Glen Millsap has big-play potential after breaking off a 42-yard rushing touchdown against the Pioneers. Shelley didn't play in the spring season but was a key offensive weapon for quarterback Brylan Phillips when they were both sophomores at Eisenhower.

Phillips had four touchdowns (two running, two passing) in Week 1 as his familiarity with the Craig Bundy-led offensive schemes continues to improve.

Don't get ahead of yourself

We will need to come up with a Super Bowl-like nickname for the Week 3 meeting between St. Teresa and Central A&M that is two seasons in the making and could determine the eventual Central Illinois Conference champion. It could also be a rare meeting of two No. 1 teams as Class 2A's top team, the Bulldogs, would square off against 1A's No. 1 team in the Raiders.

But that's all contingent on both teams not getting ahead of themselves and taking care of business in Week 2. St. Teresa heads to Belleville Althoff, which was 0-6 in the spring season but defeated Alton 22-13 last Friday. Central A&M hosts Nokomis, which defeated Sullivan-Okaw Valley 54-0 in Week 1.

The running games were dominant for both teams in Week 1. Brody Barnes (114 yards, two TDs) and Will Thompson (120 yards, one TD) led Central A&M, while Denim Cook (100 yards, two TDs) and Christion Harper (22 yards, two TDs) put St. Teresa up big against Effingham.

Rebounding from Week 1

Two Lincoln Prairie Conference teams will be looking to get back on track in Week 2 after tough losses last week.

Arcola battled Tuscola in the 107th meeting of the teams in the Cola Wars and fell 20-7. The Purple Riders found more success through the Beau Edwards-led air attack (145 yards passing, one TD, one INT) than the run game (64 yards total yards) in Week 1 and they will look to find their rhythm against Braidwood Reed-Custer. They will have plenty of time to strategize on the two-hour drive north to Braidwood. Reed Custer, of the Illinois Central Eight, was 1-4 last season but won last Friday, 60-0, over Elmwood Park.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's offense was stopped in its tracks against Downs Tri-Valley in Week 1, 43-0. Running back Kaden Feagin went out early with an ankle injury and his effectiveness will be key as Meridian visits Arthur for Week 2. Meridian won 16-7 over El Paso-Gridley on Friday and Hawks running back Graham Meisenhelter put on a show, running for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Building momentum

Lincoln head coach Matt Silkowski said no one in his program is talking about breaking the school's lengthy playoff drought — which stretches back to 1984 — even after a season-opening 58-6 rout over Clinton.

But the Railsplitters are definitely feeling good about themselves this week heading into Friday's Apollo Conference opener against Charleston at Lincoln.

"We knew we were going to struggle in the spring (going 0-6), but that said, we had some very good talent in that freshmen class and some guys who could be some big-time playmakers and some sophomores, too, who we played at the varsity level to get them that experience," said Silkowski.

Senior quarterback Elijah Pollice completed 6-of-7 attempts for 139 yards and two TDs, including a 78-yarder to Jaden Leadley. Sophomore Kion Carson led the running game with 102 yards on five carries thanks to a 69-yard scamper, while his twin brother, Kani, had an interception.

Said Silkowski: "Obviously we've come a long way since that day. They've beat us twice in a row. They kind of got our number. We're the underdog."

Sports reporter Jim Benson contributed to the reporting of this story.

