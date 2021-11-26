Watch now: 4 things to know about the Decatur Turkey Tournament heading into the weekend

DECATUR — The Decatur Turkey Tournament is halfway through, but there's still plenty of meat on the bone.

MacArthur will play in the semifinals on Friday, while Eisenhower fights from the consolation bracket. Harvey Thornton, featuring Illinois commit Ty Rodgers, and Bolingbrook, MacArthur's opponent in the semifinals, remain the tournament favorites.

Here's a look of what we've seen and what's to come at the Decatur Turkey Tournament.

Mac moves on

After Champaign Central withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19 concerns, MacArthur was guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, but Bolingbrook's JV team came down to fill the game and the Generals won easily, 80-37.

Bolingbrook advanced by beating Peoria High 73-72 in overtime after Mekhi Cooper banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Peoria Manual's Gerron Trapps also had a buzzer beater — his gave the Rams a 65-63 win against Southeast on Tuesday.

Rodgers has high hopes

After transferring from Michigan's Grand Blanc High School, where he helped the team win a state title, to Harvey Thornton and then committing to the University of Illinois last week, the anticipation for Rodgers' season debut at the Decatur Turkey Tournament was palpable.

But the senior is accustomed to the spotlight and since making his college pick, he is feeling as light as a feather.

"I feel the same way. I've had a lot of pressure on me since I was young so now it is just the game of basketball, which I love to do," Rodgers said. "There is definitely a lot of weight off of my shoulders. I was tired of the whole process and I was able to get it over with. There were always coaches calling me and I feel like Illinois has a great coaching staff and they have a plan for me. I'm excited to get to work."

As a junior, Rodgers earned Michigan Division I Player of the Year honors by averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals. He had a very close stat line in his Turkey Tourney debut (an 81-34 win against Eisenhower) with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block.

As a former Division I prospect and player himself at New Mexico State, Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker could see Rodgers' potential in the Wildcats' 81-34 win.

"He has good size and I don't know if we were that much of a challenge for him tonight," Walker said. "When you talk about a top 60 player in the country, he has to be special. Honestly, I think he probably took it easy on us tonight."

Rodgers is ranked 49th in the country in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, No. 53 according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 66 by Rivals. He is listed as the No. 16 small forward by 247Sports and No. 19 by Rivals.

Rodgers got some time at point guard on Tuesday and he sees that as his future at Illinois.

"Coach Underwood has told me multiple times that I would be playing the 1 a lot because of my vision and how versatile I am," Rodgers said. "(Coach Underwood) has developed some good, bigger guards and he lets them go (on the court). He is a great coach."

Rodgers led his team from Grand Blanc to the Division 1 state title last season and he hopes to do the same for Thornton.

Said Rodgers: "The goal is to get a state championship here in Illinois. I want to prove that I can win anywhere."

Walker hasn't lost passion

Although things in Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker's life have been changing recently — the Decatur City Council Member recently stepped down to pursue opening SkyCity Grill, a new restaurant venture on Main St. in Decatur — he never considered giving up leading the Panthers program.

"I've always had the passion for coaching and that is still there. That fire is still there and with SkyWalker Sports, I get to develop the youth and that is my first passion," Walker said. "That is never going to go anywhere."

This season will be the first in a long time that Walker won't be coaching his son, RJ Walker, who is now on the University of Idaho's basketball team. A former Macon County Player of the Year, RJ has decided to be a redshirt this season.

"A lot of the fifth-year seniors came back and so RJ is red-shirting his first year," Rodney Walker said. "He didn't want to waste that freshman year. He will wait for the fifth-year seniors and portal transfers to go. You don't want to waste your first year on junk minutes."

As a redshirt, Walker can practice with the team but not complete, while keeping his year of eligibility.

"RJ has always been a gym rat and so he's training with them," Rodney said. "He has coaches that can beat him one-on-one so he's being challenged and the coaches love to work with him."

Eisenhower had a tough debut

Eisenhower wasn't much of a match for Thornton in its season debut, falling behind early and never really finding any comfort level until the game was well out of hand.

"Individually, everyone can look in the mirror and see things that they can get better at," Rodney Walker said. "No matter what type of Xs and Os that you draw up, you can't be scared. I thought we were pretty timid in the beginning and that set the tone.

"I don't count that come on at the end when you are down by 50. Teams sort of let up, so it is not the same intensity. It is the first game and there are a lot of things we can learn from it. Markez (Cunningham) is going to be a good little scorer for us and he just has to get comfortable with the new guys. He's getting used to the system but he plays hard."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

