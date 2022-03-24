Watch now: 4 things to know about the H&R Area Football Player of the Year Pana's Max Lynch

PANA – It seemed inevitable that Max Lynch was going to someday lead the Pana football team as their quarterback.

Head coach Trevor Higgins had been keeping his eye on Lynch since his days in JFL and when determining who will be under center for the Panthers, he has a pretty simple strategy.

"One of my mentors is (Maroa-Forsyth head football coach) Josh Jostes and he says you always put the kid that is picked first in any recess game as your quarterback. That's the type of athlete Max is," Higgins said. "We saw it a little bit at the JV level as a sophomore and we kind of transitioned during that weird spring season that we had. He took over for a couple of games there and we liked what we saw."

Lynch finished out that sophomore season as the varsity starter and never looked back, leading the Panthers to an undefeated regular season this past fall as a junior.

A dual threat as a passer and a rusher, Lynch threw for 1,563 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air and added 1,323 yards rushing and 20 more touchdowns. Lynch posted 2,866 all-purpose yards through 12 games, making him the H&R's Area Football Player of the Year, becoming the first Pana player to win the honor.

'It was surreal'

Higgins shifted Pana's offense from quarterback Carter Hocq, who will be playing for Millikin University next season, to Lynch at the end of the 2021 spring season and the transition into the spotlight was quick as Lynch went from a rarely-challenged cornerback to offensive leader.

"It was surreal to be playing cornerback and playing against teams that don't throw the ball deep that much to straight to quarterback," Lynch said. " It was great and Carter helped me out. I don't think I could be half as good as I am without him. He would tell me what to look for and what he sees. Before I went out on the field, we talked through what I should look for first."

Lynch approached the challenge with the right mindset and he has the temperament that Higgins searches for in a starting QB.

"Max is very coachable and a very respectful kid. He is even-tempered and doesn't get to pumped up and over-hyped and he doesn't get too down," Higgins said. "He is even-keeled and I like that with a quarterback because you are going to make mistakes and you have to battle through that."

Playoff atmosphere

After an undefeated regular season, Pana met Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the first round of the playoffs, winning 49-19, and moving on to host Maroa-Forsyth in the second round. That game, which Pana won 29-7, was a test for Lynch.

"I don't really think I felt the playoff pressure until Maroa. The game against Arthur was on a Friday night game and it felt like a regular season game but (running back) Kaden Feagin is not a regular player though," Lynch said. "Maroa was when the playoff atmosphere hit. it was an afternoon game and the sun was shining on you. It was a good football game to play against too."

In Lynch's growth as a quarterback, the team's victory against Carlinville in Week 9 at preserved the undefeated season was a top moment.

"Carlinville was where I proved to myself that I could overcome a terrible start," Lynch said. "I started pretty bad that game and we came back. Our defense was amazing and that gave them some confidence for the playoffs."

'The Round 3 hump'

The Panthers matched their deepest playoff run in playoff history last season before falling to Nashville in the quarterfinals, 43-19. The Hornets also ended the Panthers season in 2019 at the quarterfinal game.

"We are in this third round hump right now and to be able to get over it our guys have to buy in and continue to develop," Higgins said. "They have to understand we are going to play teams like that every year in the third round. If you want to go further than that, you have to push yourself harder than you ever have in the offseason. I think this group of seniors will step up and lead this team in the offseason and we are looking forward to getting started pretty soon."

Higgins is looking for Lynch to add deep passing accuracy to his quarterback resume and with returning receivers Ace Armstrong, Haden Stark and Devon Peebles, the Panthers offense could become even more dynamic next season.

"Max broke some of the rushing records last year and with another year of this offense under his belt he will be in more control of the offense and make some better decisions," Higgins said. "I'm excited to see what he can do."

The Nashville loss has stuck with Lynch as he focuses on lifting, getting strong and gaining some weight.

"I can definitely use that as motivation for next season, especially seeing Nashville get the championship in (boys) basketball and football," Lynch said. "It just makes me want to be able to do something as good as that. That is what we are pushing for next year."

