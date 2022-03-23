Watch now: 5 things to know about ALAH's Kaden Feagin committing to the University of Illinois

ARTHUR – Eighteenth birthdays are important for any teenager but Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout running back Kaden Feagin decided to make his 18th an extra special one.

After a whirlwind recruiting process that included 13 Division I offers, including the University of Michigan, Notre Dame, the University of Wisconsin and the University of Miami, the Knights junior announced on Wednesday that he would be staying home and playing for the University of Illinois.

Surrounded by his football teammates and sitting next to his mother Jennifer Feagin and grandmother Sharon Slade, Feagin stood up and unzipped his jacket to reveal an Illinois t-shirt underneath, making him the first commit to the Illini's 2023 recruiting class.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid and for it to come true means a lot," Feagin said. "I like being close to home and the family atmosphere. Being so close, I have always kind of dreamed of playing for Illinois. It is definitely my best birthday ever. It means a lot to have my family here and the whole community feels like they are behind me."

Feagin narrowed down his long list of offers to the University of Iowa, Notre Dame and Illinois, but it was the Illini, which was the first DI program to show interest in Feagin, that won out.

"In my last visit, it set it in stone for me that I needed to go (to Illinois)," Feagin said. "They were my first offer, too, and I don't think I would have gotten those other offers if they hadn't offered me first."

First in line

Feagin is Illinois' first commit for the 2023 season and he hopes his decision will bring more Illinois players on board.

"I wanted to lead the class and show everyone in the class that this is the place to go," he said. "Hopefully, it says let's get this show on the road. We can make a great team and we have a lot of talent in this state."

Feagin has developed a strong relationship with head coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Cory Patterson over the recruiting experience and Bielema has been a fixture for Feagin since his sophomore season.

"Coach Bielema is definitely a really big part of my picking Illinois," Feagin said. "It meant a lot for him to reach out and he offered me before I played a game my sophomore year. He saw the potential in me and he said I was a good person with a good character.

"Coach Patterson is a really genuine dude. He was always calling me and seeing how I was doing, especially after my (ankle) surgery and it seemed like he actually cared."

Underwood connection

During Feagin's visit to an Illinois game against Iowa on Nov. 20, he got to spend some time with Illini men's basketball coach Brad Underwood. Underwood assured Feagin that the football program could make a similar improvement that the basketball team did.

"Talking with Coach Underwood and seeing how they have improved, they were where the football team is right now," Feagin said. "Coach Underwood and Coach Bielema have a really good relationship and seeing (the men's team) go to where they are now, that helped a lot.

"The whole class of 2023 can be home town heroes if we stay in state. Seeing players like Ayo Dosunmu doing great, it shows you that it is possible and it helps the football team like it helped the basketball team."

If Feagin remains at running back, he joins Illini freshmen backs Jordan Anderson, a Joliet Catholic graduate, and Aidan Laughery, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, in what could be an all-Illinois backfield.

"An all-Illinois backfield would be great," Feagin said. "I talked with Aidan on my visit for a little bit and just knowing he is from a small school, too, connects us a little bit."

On the mend

Last season, Feagin ran for 1,249 yards and 16 TDs while recording 99 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back for the Knights.

All that was accomplished on a broken ankle that Feagin has since had surgery to correct. He made his announcement with a boot on his foot but plans to be ready for his senior football season.

"I fractured it and apparently I was playing on it the whole season. I tried to play a basketball game and I twisted it and so I needed to get it fixed before next football season," Feagin said. "I'm hoping for a deep run in the playoffs next season and try to be the best team we can. Hopefully we can go undefeated."

ALAH head football coach Ryan Jefferson intends on getting Feagin through is senior season in one piece while serving as a dual threat at quarterback and running back.

"Our goal is to keep him healthy and he's a kid that doesn't like to stay idle. He likes to push his boundaries but we will try to pull him back," Jefferson said. "We are looking forward for a big season for him and our team. We are bringing back 11 starters on offense and defense so we are looking to have a pretty strong team."

Lasting legacy

From his first days in the football program, Jefferson knew Feagin was going to leave a lasting impact on the Knights program.

"Kaden has worked hard for it his whole career. It is nice for a coach when the best player on your team works the hardest because it trickles down and the younger kids see," Jefferson said. "He could have been a captain his freshman year because his work ethic was so outstanding. This is a big day for him and big day for our entire school."

Even before playing a game for ALAH, Feagin felt that he could do big things on the field, court and track.

"Hopefully I will be able to leave a good legacy, that is what I have been trying to do," he said. "I remember being in eighth grade and being like I wanted to leave an impact on the high school. I think I am seeing that happen."

