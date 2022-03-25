Watch now: 5 things to know about H&R's Macon County Football Player of the Year St. Teresa's Denim Cook

DECATUR – Four years ago when Denim Cook was a freshman trying to find his spot on the St. Teresa football team, he took every opportunity that was open to him.

During an early-season practice, the nose tackle going against the first team offense got his bell rung and needed to come out for a few moments. St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey needed a temporary replacement.

"I still remember it to this day, I turned and said that we needed a scout team nose guard and Denim raised his hand and ran out there," Ramsey said. "We couldn’t block him. He ended up starting as a freshman."

That freshman season turned into a whirlwind as Cook played three games a week – freshman, JV and varsity – getting the most he could out of every week. Friday nights Cook was varsity nose guard, Monday he was playing linebacker and on Thursdays he was a JV running back.

"At first, I was going to go into my freshman year just playing freshman and JV and watch the older guys play, but Coach Ramsey came with the opportunity and he wanted me on the field. Nose guard was the next option and I took it," Cook said. "I really enjoyed playing with the bigger guys and I was ready to go and I had a lot of energy. I took whatever I could get. The next season, when I got to play running back on varsity, I took it and ran away with it."

In Cook's three seasons as a varsity runner, the hard-nosed back rushed for 5,437 yards and scored 76 touchdowns. Cook put on a show his senior year, rushing for 2,493 yards and 35 touchdowns, the most by any rusher in the Herald & Review's coverage area.

Cook is the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

'Don't hold back'

After a shortened spring 2021 season that saw the Bulldogs go 6-0 but not get to experience a postseason due to COVID restrictions, Cook came into his senior season this fall with energy and focus.

His season was full of jaw dropping performances, including seven games with more than 200 yards rushing. He ran for a season-high 310 yards and four touchdowns against Breese Mater Dei in the quarterfinals.

"It was definitely me in the mindset that this was my last year and you want to go in with everything you’ve got and not to hold anything back," Cook said. "I wanted to enjoy it while I have it because I won’t be able to play with these guys again. That was the mindset that I wanted to lead these guys into something special and try to set a high standard for next year."

'I did what I could'

In the Class 2A semifinal against Nashville, the Bulldogs were unable to stop the Hornets' last moment comeback, falling 37-35. Cook ran for 236 yards and a touchdown that day but he wishes he could have done more.

“I feel like I did what I could but it wasn’t enough. Nashville was a tough loss and I think we were definitely supposed to be at state. I think we were the team to beat but Nashville got us in the last few minutes," Cook said. "I think (my teammates) can use that loss and have that controlled rage next season that they can beat anyone in their way. I hope they can make it to state and do something I couldn’t do."

Best of friends

Cook and teammate Justice Chapman were the only freshman to see varsity action four seasons ago and the pair became fast friends.

“Our friendship goes beyond football. Since we both had varsity spots, we knew we had to take a chance and start taking leadership roles,” Cook said. “We were the only two starter sophomores on varsity and we had to set the mentality for the younger kids.”

The pair's impact continued as Chapman would often serve as Cook's lead blocker on running plays.

"We saw that friendship early when they were freshman. When we were doing a little more tougher hitting drills early in the season, we would tell one of them that the other is a harder hitter and we would get that competition going between them," Ramsey said. "They were the cornerstone of that freshman class when they came in all the way through their senior year. They were both captains and both leaders."

St. Teresa sweep

St. Teresa sweeps this season's Macon County awards as Ramsey is the Coach of the Year. Cook appreciates Ramsey for taking a chance on him as a freshman and helping him try to lock up a spot to play on the next level in college.

"Coach is a real great guy. He definitely helped me all four years and gave me the best experience of football. He’s one of the best, if not the best coach I’ve ever had," Cook said. "Words can’t really describe what Coach has done for me. He’s one of the reasons I am here. I was a big kid (physically) but he got me to do squats.

"Outside of football, getting ready for college, he's still helping me with that. My decision (on a college) is still to come. I’m definitely playing at the next level. Where at, I don’t know. I’m going for running back but I love football so much I would play anywhere."

The admiration also flows both ways from coach to player.

"Denim was a good leader and really tough," Ramsey said. "He was a pleasure to coach and he would come out with a smile on his face and always worked hard."

