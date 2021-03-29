Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryson Boes ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Cade Culp ran in two more scores. Wide receiver Ben Gilbert caught nine passes for 110 yards and two scores.

"Ben is a special dude and I don't know how much credit he gets. Ben is probably one of the top five football players we have ever had here," Josh Jostes said. "He is fast, he can catch and he can run and block. He is a very complete football player and he can do everything."

On defense, sophomore linebacker Aiden Riser had a team-high six tackles and scored his first receiving touchdown at tight end.

"We are very thankful that we get to have Aiden Riser for a couple more years. He has gained that size and he was able to add 20 pounds and he is built like a varsity player now," Josh Jostes said. "He was the first one on the score board on Friday. He is coming into his own (at tight end) and he has done a great job blocking for us."

Mount Zion wins shootout

Mount Zion's passing game was on point for the second consecutive week as the Braves beat Mahomet-Seymour 44-34 in Week 2.