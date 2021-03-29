Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian

MACON — After a shutout loss, 42-0, in Week 1 to Warrensburg-Latham that saw just 42 yards rushing and four fumbles, Shelbyville head football coach Bill Duckett challenged his offensive line to allow the Rams running game to get a foothold against Meridian in Week 2.
The Rams responded. Shelbyville running back Rope Hatfield ran for 124 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 67 yards and two more scores to lead the Rams to the victory over Meridian, 29-21, in overtime.
"I definitely put a challenge on our defensive line because against Warrensburg we got dominated upfront. We challenged them to giving a great effort and put it on our shoulders to get the ball moving," Duckett said. "They did a really good job. We had a lot of freshmen playing that first week and getting their first experience. We are young and we knew it was going to take some time. They really stepped up to the plate on Friday and hopefully that gives us some momentum going forward."
The Rams trailed Meridian by three, 21-18, with two minutes remaining when kicker Seppe Vitale kicked his third field goal of the game to tie it and push it to overtime.
"(Seppe) has a great leg and we haven't had a kicker like him in a long, long time," Duckett said. "When you have a kicker who can hit from 35 yards and is fairly reliable, that is a dangerous weapon in high school."
Meridian won the overtime toss and decided to play defense first. Shelbyville responded immediately with a touchdown pass from quarterback Max Beyers to Hatfield on first down.
The Rams' defense got a sack on Meridian quarterback Drew Hurelbrink on third down during the Hawks' possession, pushing them back to the 19-yard line.
"(On fourth down), (Meridian) threw up the ball and caught it and we tackled them at the 2-yard line. It came down really close right at the end," Duckett said. "It was really exciting. It was my second overtime game that I've ever been involved in. The first one was my very first game coaching in 2005 in a freshman game. It was our first game ever that year. It had been a long time and it was exciting for the kids, too."
Duckett is optimistic that the Rams (1-1) can build upon this playoff-atmosphere win and take it into their game with Sullivan/Okaw Valley-Bethany in Week 3.
"Anytime you get a win like that, an overtime win can feel the same (as a playoff win). Getting down to the very last play of the game and everyone is at the edge of their seats. I'm glad everyone got to experience that," Duckett said.
No punts for Maroa-Forsyth
Maroa-Forsyth scored every time it touched the ball against Athens on Friday in its 56-12 victory at home.
Wade Jostes has thrown just four incompletions over two weeks (33-for-37, 449 yards, six TDs) and he threw four touchdowns against the Warriors.
"(Wade) played at a really high level and he has kids that he trusts that he has been playing with since first grade," Maroa-Forsyth head coach, and Wade's father, Josh Jostes said. "I can't say I have been surprised. He's smart and he knows our offense and had a long offseason to get ready."
Bryson Boes ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Cade Culp ran in two more scores. Wide receiver Ben Gilbert caught nine passes for 110 yards and two scores.
"Ben is a special dude and I don't know how much credit he gets. Ben is probably one of the top five football players we have ever had here," Josh Jostes said. "He is fast, he can catch and he can run and block. He is a very complete football player and he can do everything."
On defense, sophomore linebacker Aiden Riser had a team-high six tackles and scored his first receiving touchdown at tight end.
"We are very thankful that we get to have Aiden Riser for a couple more years. He has gained that size and he was able to add 20 pounds and he is built like a varsity player now," Josh Jostes said. "He was the first one on the score board on Friday. He is coming into his own (at tight end) and he has done a great job blocking for us."
Mount Zion wins shootout
Mount Zion's passing game was on point for the second consecutive week as the Braves beat Mahomet-Seymour 44-34 in Week 2.
"Our kids made a bunch of plays and made plays when it mattered. We thought it would be the case that we could score quickly and they made big plays when it was on the line," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said.
Last week, Christian Keyhea had 209 yards receiving and the Bulldogs focused on the junior all night. That opened up opportunities elsewhere and senior Bryson Bartels caught six passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
"They double teamed Christian the entire game, which was their game plan. They pressed a kid up and put a kid over him so that left other guys," Etherton said. "(Receiver) Reid McNeill had a great touchdown catch for 35 yards and Bartlels had a heck of a game and really played lights out. We've got a lot of weapons and so if they do double team, our other guys can make plays and take advantage of it."
Senior quarterback Ashton Summers has 637 yards passing and six touchdowns through two games.
"Ashton is doing a great job and he understands the reads and the coverages. I really feel bad that he is not getting a true senior year because he is having a great spring and his best football is ahead of him," Etherton said.
It was a complete victory for the Braves (2-0) as they established the run and special teams stood out. Matthias Adams ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
"Matthias was running hard and our guys upfront did a good job of giving them some creases and he made some kids miss," Etherton said. "As a whole, I think our special teams played well and made some huge plays. We caused fumbles on punt returns of theirs. We returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and we made a 34-yard field goal.
St. Teresa continues to dominate
St. Teresa, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, hasn't given up a point on defense yet after shutting out Clinton and Sullivan/Okaw Valley in the first two weeks. On offense, they have scored 124 points, including 68 on Friday.
Denim Cook ran for 146 yards on just five carries (29.2 average) and scored two touchdowns. Zeke Lewis scored two touchdowns as well and ran for 67 yards.
Senior quarterback Chord Miller threw for two touchdowns — one each to Thomas Pokrzywinski and Tre Spence — and ran in a score as well.
The Bulldogs (2-0) make their spring season home debut next Thursday against Tuscola at 7 p.m.
