Watch now: A look back at Week 3 in high school football, including Arcola's 'brothers in the back field' lead Purple Riders to win over Sangamon Valley

DECATUR — In this spring football season of unusual schedules and COVID cancelations, Arcola coach Nick Lindsey didn't quite know what Sangamon Valley/Tri-City's offense and defense was going to look like on Friday. The Storm didn't play in Week 1 and 2 and when they took the field, they were in different schemes than Lindsey anticipated.
"They came out with a completely different defense and offense than what we had practiced. They came out with an odd-front defense and a lot of blitzing and slanting. They were a spread offense, too, so it was different than we had practiced," Lindsey said. "For as young as we are, we did a really good job of responding and rolling with the punches and learning their new roles. I'm really happy with how they played and their effort."
The Purple Riders went up big early to lead 35-0 at halftime and won 42-8 to pick up their first win of the season.
"It felt good to get that win and I think our kids did a really good job of improving from Week 1 to Week 2, which is always the goal," Lindsay said.
Junior running back Jed Jones ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, including a 22-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.
"Jed has been thrown into a new role playing running back for us. His improvement has been in hitting the holes and understanding the gaps and where things are going to be," Lindsey said. "He did a really great job and he was much better in pass protection. He's one of our top athletes and he played really well."
Jones' older brother, Beau Jones, is under center for Arcola again this season and threw a touchdown pass to Beau Edwards on Friday.
"It is kind of an interesting dynamic to have brothers in the backfield. It is always nice that brothers know how to communicate to each other and they communicate well and get the job done. You never know what happens at dinner the night before or who picks on who or whatever but Beau does such a good job with our offense," Lindsey said. "His reads and getting people lined up make him invaluable back there to be put in those situations. Just to get our offense running and being in the right spot — that's a tough job in itself and he does a great job with that."
Edwards caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving game.
"(Beau) has grown into being our most dynamic athlete, offensively and defensively (at cornerback)," Lindsey said. "He has a knack for knowing where the ball is and going and making plays. He is as good defensively as he is offensively. He is a great kid and a winner."
Without the pressure of a playoff series this season, Lindsey has stressed to his players to enjoy their time on the field this spring.
"We have talked about it since the beginning, we are happy just to be getting this opportunity and we know things are always going to go the way we planned all the time," he said. "(Not having a Week 1 game) was a perfect example of that and I think our kids did a pretty good job of handling the adversity that was thrown at them. As far as goals, we talked about enjoying the time we have out on the field. We don't have playoffs to worry about and it is an opportunity for our kids to just go out and play."
Arcola (1-1) hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-1) on Friday.
Last-minute cancellation
The Mount Zion football team was on the bus and headed to Taylorville when it got the word that its Saturday matchup was cancelled due to COVID precautions.
"It was very tough and tough for the kids. We were on the bus and at about Stonington and got the call that the game was canceled and we had to turn around," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "For our kids who have been through a lot with COVID and with the shortened year, to lose a game is tough."
The Braves (2-0) sent out messages to reschedule with another team for a possible Monday game, but nothing worked out.
"We tried everything we could that night to find someone to play (on Monday). We tried everything we could on Easter Sunday but unfortunately we couldn't find anybody that fit into their schedule that they could come up to play," Etherton said.
Losing a game on the shortened schedule is a challenge for the Braves, who are refocused on this Friday when Lincoln (0-3) come to town after a 42-14 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3.
"We explained to the team that it is no one's fault and we let them know that if we had played the game and then found out after the fact (that players were sick), then we may have gotten shut down," Etherton said. "There is always a positive outlook and our kids are excited we have three more games. We had a good long week of practices to get us ready for Taylorville and they were really excited to play that game. I think will be very excited to play on Friday."
Argenta wins on last-second field goal
With two minutes to go and the game tied 28-28 between Argenta-Oreana and Tri-County on Friday, Bombers coach Mike DeMeio was honest with his team.
“In the huddle before the last drive, I said that this was gut check time. We needed someone to step up and make a big play and this is the time where playmakers show up and do something great,” DeMeio said. “We got the ball back and the kids executed the two-minute drill pretty much perfectly. We had no timeouts left and so they were going out of bounds and getting first downs.”
Bombers sophomore quarterback Brylan McHood led the team’s last drive through the air and on the ground.
“Brylan was great, especially late when we needed a big play,” DeMeio said. “He made a couple of nice runs and got passes out to our receivers as we moved down the field. He did a very nice job for a quarterback in just his third start.”
As time ticked away, DeMeio turned to junior kicker Landon Lawson to hit a 33-yard field goal to win it.
“I asked Landon if he was ready and he said ‘Absolutely.’ We knew before the game that Landon was good from that distance,” DeMeio said. “He made it and he was probably good from 43 yards — he had plenty of leg on it. It was an exciting first win for sure for our kids, for the seniors and for me as well.”
Lawson also plays basketball and soccer for the Bombers (1-2) and had the confidence to not be rattled in the high-stakes moment.
“I know he has been in the pressure situations on the varsity level in other sports and so it was just another day out in the park for him with the experience he’s got,” DeMeio said. “He told me Saturday morning that he knew he was going to make when I threw him out there.”
Maroa-Forsyth scores 74 in win
Maroa-Forsyth, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, scored early and often on Friday against Pleasant Plains to lead 40-0 after the first quarter on the way to a 74-0 win.
Trojans running Bryson Boes ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on just six attempts that included an 80-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Quarterback Wade Jostes was a perfect 7-for-7 for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Ben Gilbert had a receiving touchdown as well as a 42-yard pick-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans (3-0) travel to North Mac (2-1) who fell to Williamsville 42-35 in Week 3.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten