Watch now: A look back at Week 3 in high school football, including Arcola's 'brothers in the back field' lead Purple Riders to win over Sangamon Valley

"We tried everything we could that night to find someone to play (on Monday). We tried everything we could on Easter Sunday but unfortunately we couldn't find anybody that fit into their schedule that they could come up to play," Etherton said.

Losing a game on the shortened schedule is a challenge for the Braves, who are refocused on this Friday when Lincoln (0-3) come to town after a 42-14 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3.

"We explained to the team that it is no one's fault and we let them know that if we had played the game and then found out after the fact (that players were sick), then we may have gotten shut down," Etherton said. "There is always a positive outlook and our kids are excited we have three more games. We had a good long week of practices to get us ready for Taylorville and they were really excited to play that game. I think will be very excited to play on Friday."

Argenta wins on last-second field goal

With two minutes to go and the game tied 28-28 between Argenta-Oreana and Tri-County on Friday, Bombers coach Mike DeMeio was honest with his team.