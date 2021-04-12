Watch now: A look back at Week 4 in high school football, including Maroa-Forsyth's Bryson Boes runs for 297 yards against North Mac

MAROA -- Maroa-Forsyth football's offensive line was opening up huge holes on Friday in the Trojans' 56-44 over North Mac. Maroa running back Bryson Boes ran for 297 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Wade Jostes added 88 more yards. Even head coach Josh Jostes thought he could make a run through the line.
"Bryson had a great game and I think our offensive line dominated the entire game. We were good running down the field and Aiden Riser, our tight end, blocked his butt off," Josh Jostes said. "He gave Wade plenty of time to throw and that opened up some huge gashes for Bryson and Wade to run through. There were some holes I could have ran through."
Boes had big touchdowns runs of 60 yards and 43 yards and rammed in a 1-yard score. For the season, the senior has 682 yards rushing on 49 carries (13.92 yards per carry and no fumbles) and nine touchdowns.
"Unfortunately our stats weren't keeping up very well or we would have gotten him over 300 yards for sure," Jostes said. "I wish I would have gotten him another carry or two but we were just trying to keep him healthy."
Wade Jostes was 16-for-24 for 189 yards and threw touchdowns to Riser (2), Ben Gilbert and Jacob Blunck. On the season, he has completed 80% of his passes (55-for-68) for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions.
"I don't want to jinx anything but completing 80% of our balls without turning it over are two pretty good stats. Fourteen touchdowns without turning it over is quite a feat," Josh Jostes, Wade's father, said. "Wade has grown up in our system and it is designed about high percentage passes. At one point this season, he had twice as many touchdowns as incompletions. He was 16-for-24 (on Friday) and I think people would take 66% completion percentage everyday but that lowered his percentage for the season."
The Trojans (4-0) have their biggest test of the season in Week 5 as Williamsville, the defending Class 3A state champions, come to Maroa on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bullets (4-0) were undefeated in 2019 (14-0) and last lost a game in the 2018 playoffs against Carlinville. Their last regular season loss came against Maroa in Week 4 of the 2018 season, 35-15. Last season against Maroa, Williamsville held on to win a shootout, 43-41, in Week 4.
"We've got to get stops because their offense is explosive. That's a concern for us. We couldn't get one last year against them. We scored but we couldn't get any stops," Josh Jostes said. "That's going to be the key. Last year, they started 22 kids and we started 13 so we ran out of gas. That is the disadvantage where we have to play up like that. We are usually good when the playoffs come around because most 2A teams can't do that. It is hard to ask Bryson to run for 300 yards and also make 15 tackles."
Saturday's game will also be a meeting of the AP poll's No. 1 team in Class 2A against the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
"I think it is going to be a big game around the state. It is kind of the Super Bowl for our kids," Josh Jostes said.
Central A&M improves to 4-0
Central A&M remained undefeated on Friday with a 48-6 win over Sullivan/Okaw Valley. The Raiders (4-0) ran for 308 yards with nine different players getting carries. Sophomore Brody Barnes led the way with 135 yards on six carries and three touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown run to begin the scoring for Central A&M.
"We tried to spread it out to as many guys as we could to get some opportunities and some reps. Brody took advantage of his limited carries and he did a good job making people miss and running through tacklers," Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said.
Quarterback James Paradee was 6-for-7 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
"We were able to run the ball well enough that I didn't see the need to throw it too much. James made really good decisions and he managed the offense well," Weakly said. "We were able to get better defensively as the game went on and we took care of business. We need to work on limiting penalties and turnovers but I thought we executed pretty well offensively."
St. Teresa keeps running
St. Teresa running back Denim Cook ran for his fourth 100-plus yard game of the season on Friday as the Bulldogs overpowered Shelbyville 69-10. Cook ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 553 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sophomore Christion Harper joined Cook in the 100-yard club with 119 yards rushing on just four carries and two touchdowns. Senior Zeke Lewis added 77 yards and a touchdown.
All of St. Teresa's scoring came in the first half. The Bulldogs (4-0) head to Warrensburg-Latham (2-2) on Friday for their Week 5 game.
Coles County Clash set for O'Brien Field
The Week 6 matchup between Mattoon and Charleston is set for Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston. Due to COVID-19 protocols in place by Illinois Department of Health, the IHSA, NCAA, and Ohio Valley Conference, the Coles County Clash will have a different feel this year.
Each school will have a limited number of tickets available and will have their own protocol on how to distribute them. Spectators must have a ticket to be admitted. EIU will not be distributing tickets and tickets will not be sold at the gates or on gameday.
Masks and social distancing will be required of all spectators at all times. No seating will be allowed on the visitor/east bleachers. Parking lots will open one hour prior to kick off. No tailgating is allowed for this game. Gates 1 and 4 will open at the same time as the parking lots. There will be no reentry to the game.
There will be no bands performing and halftime performances by cheer and dance teams will not take place on the field. Typical parent or booster club decorations will not be permitted. Only the coaches, athletes, managers, and trainers will be allowed on the sidelines.
