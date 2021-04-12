Watch now: A look back at Week 4 in high school football, including Maroa-Forsyth's Bryson Boes runs for 297 yards against North Mac

Boes had big touchdowns runs of 60 yards and 43 yards and rammed in a 1-yard score. For the season, the senior has 682 yards rushing on 49 carries (13.92 yards per carry and no fumbles) and nine touchdowns.

"Unfortunately our stats weren't keeping up very well or we would have gotten him over 300 yards for sure," Jostes said. "I wish I would have gotten him another carry or two but we were just trying to keep him healthy."

Wade Jostes was 16-for-24 for 189 yards and threw touchdowns to Riser (2), Ben Gilbert and Jacob Blunck. On the season, he has completed 80% of his passes (55-for-68) for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions.

"I don't want to jinx anything but completing 80% of our balls without turning it over are two pretty good stats. Fourteen touchdowns without turning it over is quite a feat," Josh Jostes, Wade's father, said. "Wade has grown up in our system and it is designed about high percentage passes. At one point this season, he had twice as many touchdowns as incompletions. He was 16-for-24 (on Friday) and I think people would take 66% completion percentage everyday but that lowered his percentage for the season."