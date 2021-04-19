Watch now: A look back at Week 5 in high school football, including Pana finding the right offensive recipe

PANA — For Pana football head coach Trevor Higgins, the Panthers offense just wasn't clicking right this season. The team scored 28 points in a wild triple overtime win in Week 1 but then a 15-point and 13-point performances in Weeks 2 and 4 that had Higgins looking to make some adjustments.
Higgins handed quarterback duties to sophomore Max Lynch from junior Carter Hocq on Friday against Hillsboro. Lynch scored four touchdowns as the Panthers won 42-0 to improve to 3-1.
"We hadn't put up very many points in the last few games and we made the switch to Max. With the spring season, we had to see what we had. Max can use his legs to get out of trouble situations and so we wanted to see what Max has as a starting varsity quarterback," Higgins said. "He came out and did a really nice job for us and was able to get us some key first downs to keep us on the field. That's what we were missing before. He did a really nice job for us and we will see what he has for us on Friday."
Lynch was 4-of-6 passing for 65 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Henschen led the running attack with 120 yards and two scores of his own.
Higgins has only three seniors on his roster and depended on them to lead the defense as the offense was finding itself.
"Senior Gunnar Dean, who has been playing nose guard for us, is a big kid who requires a double-team every time. Senior Blake Stokes switches back from linebacker to defensive lineman, and does a good job for us too," Higgins said. "Andrew Ambrose is a stud on both sides of the ball at linebacker and receiver for us. He is the guy that everyone keyed on this season when they are playing us. He's been playing really well.
"At receiver, not only is (Andrew) fast but he is tall and can jump out of this world. He can jump over anybody and go up and get a ball. You can just throw it up and most of the time he is going to come up with it."
Pana goes to Staunton/Mount Olive (1-4) for Week 6. Higgins said he wants to see his young team continue to develop while also sending his seniors out on a high note.
"That's been our thing since the very beginning: Making our kids understand that we are a young team but we are out here working hard to give these seniors the best experience they can have," Higgins said. "As a coaching staff, we are also using it as basically spring ball. There's no playoffs or state series and we go up against another varsity squad and we can figure out what these young guys have and where we need to put them to have the best success.
"As we have gotten through each week, we have gotten better. I am very happy with our improvement and I'm looking forward to finishing up this week and then seeing what we have for next fall."
Arcola runs over Cerro Gordo-Bement
With three rushing touchdowns from Arcola's Jeb Jones and two for senior Rayden Gavis, the Purple Riders went up quickly on Cerro Gordo-Bement on Friday and won 56-14.
On senior night, Gavis finished with a team-high 107 yards on 11 carries and Jones had 75 yards.
"Rayden is one of our seniors that we tried to emphasize giving the ball to and he played well. All around, our offensive linemen and our defensive linemen were outstanding," Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey said. "We were balanced offensively and when we are that way, we are pretty tough to stop. We played well and it was good to celebrate our seniors on a positive note. I was really happy with the way we came out and took care of business."
Senior quarterback Beau Jones was 13-for-19 for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His experience under center affects every Riders player.
"Beau does so much for our offense and getting guys lined up. He's a three-year started back there and he is so reliable and consistent and he played really well," Lindsey said. "Getting him in those positions and having him back there is definitely a comfort blanket for all of us."
Arcola (3-1) will finish the season going to Villa Grove-Heritage (3-2) this Friday.
"(Villa Grove) will be tough and they are playing well right now. They have some good skill kids and some good linemen so it will be a good game to end the season on," Lindsey said. "It will be a good challenge for us and I think our kids will be ready for it."
MacArthur gets Week 6 opponent
MacArthur has been able to reschedule their Week 6 game, which was originally set to be a city game against Eisenhower this Friday. The Panthers were forced to cancel their season due to low participation numbers and the Generals were left without an opponent.
MacArthur will now face Peoria Manual at home at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Generals (1-4) lost to Rochester 70-39 on Friday. Manual (1-1) was inactive last week.
Central A&M, St. Teresa remain undefeated
In the short spring season, two Central Illinois Conference teams remain undefeated at 5-0. Central A&M beat Shelbyville in a wild game, 59-38, and St. Teresa shutout Warrensburg-Latham 49-0, both on Friday.
The Rams and Raiders were tied 17-17 at halftime but Central A&M took control late, scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter. Brody Barnes led the rushing attack with 148 yards and touchdown. Quarterback James Paradee ran for 134 yards and three scores and threw for another one in the win.
St. Teresa was on cruise control against the Cardinals as Denim Cook ran for 164 yards and a touchdown and Chord Miller was 6-for-6 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
For Week 6, Central A&M will head to Clinton (2-3) and St. Teresa will host Meridian (1-4).
LSA remains undefeated
LSA's 8-man football team improved to 5-0 with a 46-6 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge on Friday. Senior Coby Crafton ran for 138 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Lions. Freshman Lleyton Miller ran for 74 yards and touchdown.
In total, LSA ran for 319 yards and controlled the clock for 37 minutes of the game.
The Lions finish up the 8-man season hosting Milford/Cessna Park, one of the top teams in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association South Division.
"Milford is an excellent team. In my estimation, they are probably the best team in the southern part of the state and easily top 3 in the state," LSA head coach Jordan Hopman said. "They were 2018 state champs, 2019 runner-up and have done a tremendous job of building their program. Clint Schwartz, their head coach, is a tremendous offensive coach. We'll have our hands full and we just feel blessed to have the opportunity to play such an outstanding program and to have the successful season we've had so far."
