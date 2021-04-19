Watch now: A look back at Week 5 in high school football, including Pana finding the right offensive recipe

Higgins has only three seniors on his roster and depended on them to lead the defense as the offense was finding itself.

"Senior Gunnar Dean, who has been playing nose guard for us, is a big kid who requires a double-team every time. Senior Blake Stokes switches back from linebacker to defensive lineman, and does a good job for us too," Higgins said. "Andrew Ambrose is a stud on both sides of the ball at linebacker and receiver for us. He is the guy that everyone keyed on this season when they are playing us. He's been playing really well.

"At receiver, not only is (Andrew) fast but he is tall and can jump out of this world. He can jump over anybody and go up and get a ball. You can just throw it up and most of the time he is going to come up with it."

Pana goes to Staunton/Mount Olive (1-4) for Week 6. Higgins said he wants to see his young team continue to develop while also sending his seniors out on a high note.