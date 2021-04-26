Watch now: A look back at Week 6 in high school football, including Mount Zion's Ashton Summers throws 7 TDs to cap off season

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion quarterback Ashton Summers capped off his senior season by throwing seven touchdown passes to propel the Braves to a 63-21 victory against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Friday.
Summers finished his senior season with 1,310 yards passing and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions.
"His entire year has been outstanding and Ashton played really well on Friday. He threw the ball with precise locations and his incompletions were mostly drops," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "Seven touchdowns on Friday. Everyone made some plays and it went very well."
Summers was 13-for-18 for 306 yards passing on Friday with his favorite targets being senior Drew London and junior Christian Keyhea. London, who will play for Murray State next season, caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
"Drew played outstanding on defense. On about the third play of the game, he sacked their quarterback and set the tone for the game. He is a physically dominating kid who will do very well in college and at the next level," Etherton said.
Keyhea had six catches for 165 yards and four touchdowns against the Grey Ghosts on Friday. He finished the season with 700 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in just five games.
"The sky is the limit really because Christian has grown. Last season as a sophomore, he was 5-10 and now he is 6-2, 6-3, so he's grown enough to be a Division I receiver height-wise," Etherton said. "He has the athletic ability and the tools to do it, too. He's lucky in that he will get to go to the camps this summer and that's going to help him."
Mount Zion (4-1) junior running back Matthias Adams ran for 140 yards, his best performance of the season.
"We were platooning him with Zac Girard (earlier in the season) and then Zac was playing more defense. Matthias has really gotten the feel for it," Etherton said. "He has done a good job, he understands the reads and he's a big physical kid. Next season, he should have a great senior year."
Central A&M finishes season undefeated
Central A&M kept Clinton scoreless on Friday as the Raiders won 49-0 to finish the season 6-0.
After leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Central A&M scored 28 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.
"We started really slow and I did not like that. I didn't like the fact that we had penalties early," Central A&M head coach Brent Weakley said. "I liked how we responded to it in the second and third quarter. We had a defensive touchdown by Jarrett Robertson and things started rolling in the right direction after that."
Robertson returned a fumble for a touchdown from 39 yards out in the second quarter and finished the game with six tackles. Jacob Daniels led the Raiders with 10 tackles.
The young Raiders team looks to keep the momentum moving into the fall season.
"I thought we were pretty close to where I thought we were going to be. Our kids did a good job handling the adversity and we got better as the year went on, just like what we thought," Weakley said. "We got a lot of guys some experience. The seniors got a chance to play and we got out of it, for the most part, pretty healthy. They get to move on to track and baseball and I'm looking forward to the fall."
Maroa gets revenge win on Auburn
Auburn upset Maroa-Forsyth in its Class 2A second-round playoff meeting last season and the Trojans (5-1) were able to extract some revenge more than a year later during a 56-3 victory on Friday.
"We came out sharp and we took it to them. (Auburn) was a little banged up and we went out on our own terms," Maroa head coach Josh Jostes said. "I thought the kids came out an played well all week in practice. We let them have some fun because normally we don't know when our season is going to end. We have made the playoffs 17 years in a row and so you never know when it is over unless you are playing for a state championship game."
Bryson Boes ran for 249 yards with three touchdowns and Ben Gilbert had 164 yards receiving and two scores. Quarterback Wade Josh Jostes was 13-for-16 for 249 passing and three touchdowns. Boes, Gilbert and Jostes are all graduating making next year's Trojans team full of some unfamiliar names.
"They will be tough to replace. We also had an all-senior offensive line and they were exceptional as well. A lot of pieces are graduating for sure," Josh Jostes said. "We have been saying for years that 'Tradition doesn't graduate' and I hope we are able to back that up next season. There will be a lot of new names and a lot of kids people haven't heard of because we have several two-year and three-year starters graduating."
St. Teresa runs to 6-0 finish
St. Teresa senior Zeke Lewis ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Chord Miller ran for 156 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs beat Meridian 60-17 on Friday to end the season unbeaten.
Miller also threw a touchdown to Brycen Hendrix and sophomore Joe Brummer, getting some time under center, connected with Trey Spence for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Sophomore running back Christion Harper also added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown.
LSA 8-man football finishes undefeated
LSA's 8-man football team finished their season undefeated on Friday following a high-scoring game, 76-58, against Milford/Cissna Park.
Senior running Coby Crafton led the Lions (6-0) with 252 yards rushing on 28 rushes and 6 touchdowns. Lleyton Miller ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns and Emmanuel Roughton added 99 yards and one score.
In total, the Lions ran for 521 yards and 10 touchdowns in the game.
PHOTOS: Lincoln at Mount Zion football
Matthias Adams
Bryson Bartels
Ashton Summers 2
Ashton Summers
Chad Deaton 1
Chad Deaton 2
Chad Deaton 3
Zac Girard
