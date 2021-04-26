Watch now: A look back at Week 6 in high school football, including Mount Zion's Ashton Summers throws 7 TDs to cap off season

After leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Central A&M scored 28 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.

"We started really slow and I did not like that. I didn't like the fact that we had penalties early," Central A&M head coach Brent Weakley said. "I liked how we responded to it in the second and third quarter. We had a defensive touchdown by Jarrett Robertson and things started rolling in the right direction after that."

Robertson returned a fumble for a touchdown from 39 yards out in the second quarter and finished the game with six tackles. Jacob Daniels led the Raiders with 10 tackles.

The young Raiders team looks to keep the momentum moving into the fall season.

"I thought we were pretty close to where I thought we were going to be. Our kids did a good job handling the adversity and we got better as the year went on, just like what we thought," Weakley said. "We got a lot of guys some experience. The seniors got a chance to play and we got out of it, for the most part, pretty healthy. They get to move on to track and baseball and I'm looking forward to the fall."

