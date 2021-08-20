Watch now: After excelling on defense last season, Arcola's Beau Edwards in line to lead the offense

ARCOLA — Five interceptions in the short six-game spring football season alone would be an impressive feat.

But Arcola defensive back Beau Edwards had that in a single game last season. That game against Villa Grove/Heritage put him one pick short of the Illinois high school record (6), which had been reached just twice all-time before by Rantouls' Derek Warner vs. Gibson City in 1973 and Bloomington Central Catholic's Chad Thoma vs. Clinton in 1991, according to IHSA records.

"It was crazy and he could have had six interceptions but there was a questionable call in the end zone," Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey said. "Beau's got a knack for going up and getting the ball. He's athletic and can really jump and has a good football sense of putting himself in a good position to make a play. It was definitely a unique experience to see five interceptions in one game."

Edwards finished with 10 picks last season, earning him a first-time all-state selection from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association for Class 1A. He was also a star receiver for the Purple Riders with 372 yards receiving on 26 receptions and three touchdowns. Now a senior, Edwards will likely step into the huddle as Arcola's quarterback next season after starting quarterback Beau Jones graduated.

"Beau will probably step into that position. We have some younger guys that have really pushed him and its not set in stone yet, but he has taken the right steps to be in that position," Lindsey said. "Beau's best attribute is his competitiveness and that's something we want from our quarterback."

Edwards has been making the most of the early practice days to get a handle on a position that he hasn't played in a while.

"It has been different. I played quarterback when I was younger in JFL but I haven't played quarterback in my high school career," he said. "I'm up for the challenge but they are pretty big shoes to fill. We should be pretty strong with our run game and we have to work on our passing game and find the right receivers."

Taking the pressure off Edwards will be a tandem of seniors running backs — Jed Jones and Caleb McMillan — who will be running through the typically strong Purple Riders offensive line.

"It is nice to have someone (in Jed) that is so physical and athletic and has been in our offense for a while," Lindsey said. "He started as a sophomore on the defensive side on that state quarterfinals team. Just being able to use him and Caleb as a one-two combination is great to have in the backfield."

McMillan has seen first-hand Edwards talents for a long time and has little doubt he will succeed.

"I'm pretty confident with him taking over. Everyone out here, we have been playing together since JFL, fourth grade and up. We know how he does stuff and how he roles," McMillan said. "He's pretty good at any sports he plays and he's very athletic and doesn't get tired easily. He has great endurance to pretty much do anything. At Arcola, our run game is more of our thing and I think with that going, it will help."

The Purple Riders begin their season hosting Tuscola in the return of the Cola Wars matchup that had to be canceled in the spring season. Arcola (4-1 last season) also lost a game due to COVID-related cancellation last season, something that still stings Jones.

"For it being the first game, I think it is pretty exciting. We get to come out and show what we have learned this summer and hopefully show for good," Jed Jones said. "As a player, losing the game was a lot because we lose a lot of time to learn and get some stats. Holding that in your heart is what pushes me to do more and fight to get those extra games in the playoffs."

Arcola has made the playoffs the last six years the postseason occurred and, overall, the town of about 3,000 people has the fourth most-successful team in the history of Illinois football with a record of 730-347-39 and four state championships. Lindsey is 28-10 over his four seasons and in his role as head coach as well as athletic director, he's proud to continue the Riders legacy on the field when the Cola Wars return.

"It is really unique. There are so many people in front of me that are the reason for that. It is more unique for our kids and our community to be put in that position and to be a part of something so special and so historic," Lindsey said. "It is great to be tested early. The first couple weeks are going to best tests for us and we will see where we are at. Having a rivalry like Tuscola and the good program that they are, it is nice to have that environment back. It is a great community event to bring everyone out and get our kids excited as well."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

