Watch now: Already a basketball standout, Mattoon Samuel Bradbury has earned his spot on the football team

MATTOON — For Mattoon football coach Troy Johnson, it was a proposal he had been working on for a few seasons.

Johnson knew Green Wave standout basketball player Sam Bradbury would be equally impactful at 6-8 and 250 pounds on the gridiron as he was on the hardwood, and he was unafraid to let Bradbury know it.

"It seemed like Coach Johnson would talk to me every day about coming out to play for him. In my freshman year, he would meet me in the hallways telling me that I would be a good football player," Bradbury said. "He would say that he had some football pads for me."

Although he had just played one year of JFL previously, Bradbury seriously considered jumping into football during his junior season, but the short six-game season that immediately followed basketball due to COVID rescheduling didn't work out.

Recommended for you…

"Junior year it was kind of iffy with the whole COVID situation but for my senior year, I wanted to take a stand and try something new. I wanted to try some new opportunities," Bradbury said. "When I told (Coach Johnson), he was really happy about it.

Bradbury has become a key piece to both the Green Wave offensive and defensive lines, fulfilling the potential that Johnson could see in him. Johnson even called for Bradbury to be the unlikely recipient of a two-point conversion pass attempt in the third quarter Friday during Mattoon's win against Charleston in the Coles County Clash, though the pass landed incomplete.

"Sam is doing awesome. He's a big kid, very athletic and he is very coachable. It has been our pleasure to have him. You won't meet a nicer kid who works very hard," Johnson said. "We tried to throw him one (on the two-point conversion) and I think in his defense, there was a little pass interference that went on."

Bradbury said he knew the football learning curve was going to be a steep one for him, and although some summer practices might have been optional, Bradbury was always there.

"Learning plays, all that came with my summer preparation. I knew I had to be there the whole time and that I couldn't skip. I had to learn all the stuff and come in my senior year and earn my spot," Bradbury said. "It has gone really well so far. Since day one, I feel that I have been welcomed to the team and welcomed to the family right from the start."

Last season, Charleston won its first Coles County Clash since 2012 with a 27-7 victory. Although Bradbury wasn't on the field for that game, he wanted to get the Clash's trophy back at Mattoon.

The Green Wave did just that, coming back from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter to win 32-27 in front of more than 7,000 spectators at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field. Mattoon has played its home games at EIU this season while their home field receives an upgrade and Bradbury believes that the extended time on the turf under the lights helped in their comeback Friday.

"This year we wanted to get some revenge for all of my teammates. It was electric — I've never had so many fans watching me. It was very fun. To me, the crowd was great but I was trying to focus on my game," Bradbury said. "I think getting on the turf before, it really helped us get to know the field. We came out in this game with a lot of energy and we finished hard, that is how we won."

Bradbury hasn't finalized his college athletic plans yet but if an opportunity arose in his new sport, he wouldn't be against it.

"Football is a possibility if something happens, but right now, my heart is with basketball," he said. "I think the basketball team will be looking good this year. We have some returning seniors who didn't play in the spring, and I think we are going to be looking nice."

Mattoon ended Charleston's hope of getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and the Green Wave improved to 3-4, 3-2 in the Apollo Conference. Mattoon has an outside chance at getting to five wins and reaching potential playoff eligibility but Week 8 opponent Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) and Week 9 opponent Marion (6-1) and their combined 13-1 record stand in the way.

"These next two games are extreme crucial," Bradbury said. "We have to stay locked in at practice everyday and we have to stay locked in and focused. We've got to beat these two teams."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.