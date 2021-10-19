Watch now: Arcola overcomes COVID-19 issues, clinches first conference title since 2015

ARCOLA — It was a typical scene during Arcola's Senior Night Friday. There were a few more fans in the stands for the final regular-season home game of the year, the announcers introduced every graduating player prior to competition and whenever a senior's name was called, they proudly walked down the track adjacent to the field arm in arm with their loved ones.

Beau Edwards' family wasn't fortunate enough to have that experience.

Instead of ushering their son down the track, Edwards' parents carried a poster of him because he wasn't in attendance Friday. The Purple Riders' starting quarterback, along with starting kicker Kareem Trejo, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, knocking them out of their team's Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup with Villa Grove-Heritage.

Acrola still took care of business.

The Purple Riders rolled past the the Blue Devils for a 28-0 win and clinched a playoff berth with their sixth victory of the year.

Tanner Thomas, a standout freshman wide receiver, filled in at quarterback for Edwards. But on a rainy and muddy night, it was running back Caleb McMillan who led Arcola to its first conference crown since 2015.

"You had all four (touchdowns)?" Thomas asked McMillan during a postgame interview. "Holy crap!"

"He's a stud! He's a stud! He's insanely quick, he bounces through the holes so fast and he just finds them and he goes," Thomas said. "He's super quick and fast and it's a big help having both (McMillan and Jed Jones) back."

Jones entered the season as the Purple Riders' starting running back, but he missed their Week 7 game at Cerro Gordo after contracting COVID-19. The senior came back Friday and played on offense and defense like he normally does, but his carries were limited.

Arcola coach Nick Lindsey said he didn't want Jones to overdo it in his return, so McMillan was the team's bell cow with 22 rushes for 184 yards. His most impressive run was a 65-yard score on the last play of the first quarter.

"Jed's no one you can replace. The way that he runs, how physical he is, you just can't replace him. I'm a close second, I guess," McMillan said. "Definitely tried to do what he could do and did my best at it."

Thomas, who had nine carries for 39 yards, continued to heap praise on the modest McMillan.

Together, they helped the Purple Riders make history.

"We started the season off rough (0-2), and we didn't know how we'd respond," Thomas said. "We knew that we had to do everything we can to get back in the position to win conference and we did. We won six straight, and it wasn't easy by any means, but we did it."

McMillan's strong performance was a triumphant moment for the senior, who like Jones and Edwards, has been sidelined this season. Friday's win was only the third game he's appeared in this year.

"It was against Tuscola (in the season opener) and it was on a field goal and I went and tried to block it and my arm went up and it dislocated my (right) shoulder, so I was out," McMillan said. "And then I got COVID right after that, so this is my second game back now."

In those two contests, McMillan totaled 37 carries for 280 yards and five scores.

Usually McMillan is the fullback, paving the way for Jones to get in the end zone, but he said Jones wasn't jealous one bit when their roles were reversed Friday. In fact, McMillan credited Jones for being the main reason he scored his final TD of the night, a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"He said, 'Trust me. Follow me. I got you,'" McMillan said. "And right after that I went right off of his hip and that was the last touchdown of the game."

Arcola finished 6-0 in conference play. The Purple Riders were supposed to face conference foe Argenta-Oreana in their regular-season finale, but the Bombers canceled the rest of their varsity campaign "due to a variety of unavoidable circumstances," according to athletic director Mike Williams.

Lindsey said his program won't try to find a replace game and will focus on getting healthy for the postseason. Edwards and Trejo are both expected to be back for Arcola's playoff opener.

Following Friday's victory, Lindsey said he'd also need some time to recuperate after his players dumped a Gatorade cooler filled with water on him to celebrate their conference championship.

"If there's any night to do it, I was already cold and wet so might as well just make it worse," Lindsey said, smiling. "But yeah, I'll take that 100 times, though, if it means winning a conference title."

