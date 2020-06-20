Watch now: Argenta-Oreana football coach Mike DeMeio talks about taking over the Argenta-Oreana football program

ARGENTA — This isn't exactly the way Argenta-Oreana football coach Mike DeMeio thought his first season would go.
DeMeio was announced as the Bombers' new coach in February and took over for Steve Kirk, who stepped down and joined Monticello's coaching staff. Four months later, DeMeio is finally able to get teams on the field, even if it is just for strength and conditioning workouts. It's DeMeio's first time leading a program after serving as a long-time assistant at Mount Zion and spending a season at MacArthur last year as offensive and defensive line coach.
"It has been exciting so far," he said. "You are always constantly thinking: If I was a head coach, what would I do? Now this my opportunity to do that and try things out and test things out.
"This has been an incredible year to come into that because of the virus. Everybody is kind of a first year coach right now with the new rules going into effect."
It is a new coach with a new system meeting his new team. DeMeio could have been justified in lowering his expectations for what the team could accomplish during the down time, but DeMeio has been blown away by what he has seen.
"During the coronavirus, they exceeded what I thought was possible and this week (of workouts) has been great. We had one team meeting before (the pandemic) to get to know some of the kids and so I did get to meet some of them and we have been corresponding through email and texts back and forth and try to get to know them a little bit and explain what our summer is going to look like," DeMeio said.
Some of the Bombers grabbed the workout programs with both hands, including senior Carson Vannier, who will be a key offensive and defensive piece at wide receiver and defensive back this season.
"He has been doing a good job and everyday he would be texting me about what he did in the gym. He's been extremely committed. He's really worked hard and I think he is going to be excited about the results that he sees with so much hard work," DeMeio said.
Vannier hosted some other teammates at his home gym during the spring.
"I was working out and lifting with a bunch of my teammates at my house. We have been going to the park and getting some routes in too. I'm so excited and it is awesome to be able to come back and be with the team and working with my teammates," he said.
The gap in team activities caused by the pandemic, showed how much football runs through DeMeio's veins.
"I knew I missed being out here and being a part of it but I didn't realize I missed it as much as I did. It is great being out here and we have had some hot weather but that is Illinois football. We are limited with the rules that we can do but it is great to be out here regardless," he said.
With a week of strength and conditioning work under their belts, it is clear to DeMeio who was putting in the time with individual workouts and who was not.
"You can really tell the guys that took that to heart and the guys that didn't. I'm proud of the guys that did and we had great attendance with almost 80 percent responding back to me and I was really impressed with that. They were ready to go and you could tell they were eager," he said.
The IHSA recently released a draft of the activities allowed in Stage 2 of the Return to Play plan that was submitted to the Illinois Department of Health for approval. Along with allowing groups of up to 50 people, team specific practices with balls and equipment could be allowed soon.
"We are hopeful that we can do (move into Stage 2 soon) and we hope the IHSA and the Department of Health can come an agreement and do that," DeMeio said. "Until then we are going to keep ourselves in shape and make ourselves better. I was very encouraged from what I read in the release by the IHSA and I hope that goes into effect soon."
This year's Bomber's team will have a different look, especially offensively, following the graduation of quarterback Josh Williams and running back Makail Stanley, and DeMeio expects a strong competition for positions if and when camp resumes.
"I see some competition for some of these spots. It's kind of fun to pencil in where you think guys will be and get to see what they can do," Demeio said. "Talking to the coaches that have been here, they tell you this guy has done this and then I get to see where there is some talent. It will be great to get them into some drills and truly see it."
DeMeio is also eager to show that the semifinals appearance the Bombers made in 2018 and the Lincoln Prairie conference championship last season wasn't just won by a gifted group of players — it was the result of a strong program.
Said DeMeio: "We lost quite a few seniors last year and I know they had an incredible team last year but I think we have a good group of seniors that have been there and seen the success that this program has had the last two years and I think they are eager to follow in their footsteps and it's not just that that was a special group. It's a program and we are continuing to build."
