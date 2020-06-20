Watch now: Argenta-Oreana football coach Mike DeMeio talks about taking over the Argenta-Oreana football program

"I knew I missed being out here and being a part of it but I didn't realize I missed it as much as I did. It is great being out here and we have had some hot weather but that is Illinois football. We are limited with the rules that we can do but it is great to be out here regardless," he said.

With a week of strength and conditioning work under their belts, it is clear to DeMeio who was putting in the time with individual workouts and who was not.

"You can really tell the guys that took that to heart and the guys that didn't. I'm proud of the guys that did and we had great attendance with almost 80 percent responding back to me and I was really impressed with that. They were ready to go and you could tell they were eager," he said.

The IHSA recently released a draft of the activities allowed in Stage 2 of the Return to Play plan that was submitted to the Illinois Department of Health for approval. Along with allowing groups of up to 50 people, team specific practices with balls and equipment could be allowed soon.