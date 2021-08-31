Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin adjusts to local stardom

Kaden Feagin is no longer under the radar.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a local superstar at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, and he is sure to be at the top of every scouting report for the rest of his prep football career.

It's a level of attention he never thought he'd reach as a kid, but with a host of Power Five programs, like Notre Dame and Illinois, offering him a scholarship this summer, it's an adjustment he's made on the fly in a small town.

Atwood is home to approximately 1,100 people, so an athlete of his stature doubles as a local celebrity.

"I still don't really know (how to handle the fame) yet," Feagin said, laughing.

"Actually, a couple days ago I was at the gym, and a lady just came up and said the people at her work are just talking about me and want to come to my games and stuff."

Feagin, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back, rushed for 660 yards and nine touchdowns in fives games as a sophomore in the spring. He began his junior campaign with ALAH on Friday with a 43-0 loss to Tri-Valley, spending most of the night on the sideline with a nagging left ankle injury.

Feagin finished the game with four carries for 26 yards and one catch for 14 yards, which wasn't the performance he envisioned as Illinois high school football returned to its normal fall schedule following an abbreviated campaign in the spring due COVID-19.

However, Feagin's recruitment has already exploded, and as he continues to work his way back to full strength, the schools will likely keep calling. In addition to Notre Dame and Illinois, Feagin's list of suitors includes Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Illini were the first Division I school to offer Feagin a scholarship, and first-year head coach Bret Bielema is leading the charge.

"(Illinois' coaching staff has) been texting me all day, just saying good luck and stuff," Feagin said Friday. "Coach B called me this morning when I was driving to school, and he said like all of the coaches are going be texting me throughout the day."

Feagin, who attended Illinois' 30-22 home win over Nebraska on Saturday, said it's surreal to hear from Bielema and other college coaches on a regular basis.

According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 6 player in Illinois and the No. 28 athlete, or utility player, in the country in the Class of 2023.

ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson first met Feagin when Feagin was in seventh grade and never anticipated that he'd be coaching a top prospect at a small school. He said it's been a joy to witness Feagin's meteoric rise firsthand, especially considering how humble and outgoing he is.

"Last year it started with kids wanting his autograph," Jefferson said. "Now even more so, it's gonna be a big thing. But again, he's so personable. He's a physically intimidating guy, but he's the nicest kid and everyone knows they can come up to him and say, 'Hi.' He gives high-fives to all of the little kids before basketball games and stuff, so yeah, he's awesome."

Feagin said he's being recruited as a running back by Illinois and others, and he's also being courted as a linebacker. He would prefer to stay in the backfield in college since that's been his primary position throughout his career, but with two more years of high school football left, he's not ruling any position out or taking any scholarship offer for granted.

After all, his life has changed quite a bit over the last year.

"It's really crazy just experiencing this because usually you just see it. You see other kids get it," Feagin said of the attention he's received. "It's just crazy seeing it."

