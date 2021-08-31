Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin adjusts to local stardom

James Boyd
Kaden Feagin is no longer under the radar.
The 17-year-old has emerged as a local superstar at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, and he is sure to be at the top of every scouting report for the rest of his prep football career.
It's a level of attention he never thought he'd reach as a kid, but with a host of Power Five programs, like Notre Dame and Illinois, offering him a scholarship this summer, it's an adjustment he's made on the fly in a small town.
Atwood is home to approximately 1,100 people, so an athlete of his stature doubles as a local celebrity.
"I still don't really know (how to handle the fame) yet," Feagin said, laughing.
"Actually, a couple days ago I was at the gym, and a lady just came up and said the people at her work are just talking about me and want to come to my games and stuff."
Feagin, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back, rushed for 660 yards and nine touchdowns in fives games as a sophomore in the spring. He began his junior campaign with ALAH on Friday with a 43-0 loss to Tri-Valley, spending most of the night on the sideline with a nagging left ankle injury.
Feagin finished the game with four carries for 26 yards and one catch for 14 yards, which wasn't the performance he envisioned as Illinois high school football returned to its normal fall schedule following an abbreviated campaign in the spring due COVID-19.
However, Feagin's recruitment has already exploded, and as he continues to work his way back to full strength, the schools will likely keep calling. In addition to Notre Dame and Illinois, Feagin's list of suitors includes Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Illini were the first Division I school to offer Feagin a scholarship, and first-year head coach Bret Bielema is leading the charge.
"(Illinois' coaching staff has) been texting me all day, just saying good luck and stuff," Feagin said Friday. "Coach B called me this morning when I was driving to school, and he said like all of the coaches are going be texting me throughout the day."
Feagin, who attended Illinois' 30-22 home win over Nebraska on Saturday, said it's surreal to hear from Bielema and other college coaches on a regular basis.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 6 player in Illinois and the No. 28 athlete, or utility player, in the country in the Class of 2023.
ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson first met Feagin when Feagin was in seventh grade and never anticipated that he'd be coaching a top prospect at a small school. He said it's been a joy to witness Feagin's meteoric rise firsthand, especially considering how humble and outgoing he is.
"Last year it started with kids wanting his autograph," Jefferson said. "Now even more so, it's gonna be a big thing. But again, he's so personable. He's a physically intimidating guy, but he's the nicest kid and everyone knows they can come up to him and say, 'Hi.' He gives high-fives to all of the little kids before basketball games and stuff, so yeah, he's awesome."
Feagin said he's being recruited as a running back by Illinois and others, and he's also being courted as a linebacker. He would prefer to stay in the backfield in college since that's been his primary position throughout his career, but with two more years of high school football left, he's not ruling any position out or taking any scholarship offer for granted.
After all, his life has changed quite a bit over the last year.
"It's really crazy just experiencing this because usually you just see it. You see other kids get it," Feagin said of the attention he's received. "It's just crazy seeing it."
Photos: Nebraska football opens season at Illinois
Brian Deighton, of Lincoln, sprinkles cheese on an egg and sausage burrito mix with friend Nate Gotschall, of Lincoln, holding the tray as they tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A pickup decked out in Husker gear drives past an Illinois fan before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The parking lot outside of Memorial Stadium fills up hours before Nebraska plays at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People tailgate in parking lot outside of Memorial Stadium hours before Nebraska plays at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Illinois flags fly above the RV of John Dauber, of Firth, Neb., while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Dauber says he usually gets a more friendly reaction from the opposing team's fans if he flies their flag as well.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Dauber, of Firth, wears a Husker jacket with score predictions written on the side of his RV tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ted and Beth Jurgens, Husker center Cam Jurgens' parents, tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Prinz, 9, of Omaha, takes a bite out of a football-shaped doughnut while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Doug Bartek, of Wahoo, Scott Etheridge, of Omaha, Daryle Zybert, of Fishers, Ind., Chris Osborne, of Fishers, Ind., and Mark Mann, of Papillion, wave to another Husker fan while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers, from left, Mike, Tom and Dan Macholan, their friend Randy Petersen and Joel Macholan, Dan's son, tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chat before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damian Jackson (38) points tot he crowd before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan watches the team warm up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Kerby Joseph (25) warms up with his team before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) stands on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) dances on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) yells as he comes on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) warms up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp runs in a second quarter touchdown to put Nebraska on the board against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Eddie Smith, left runs with Calvin Hart Jr. as he runs back a fumble from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez for a second-quarter touchdown on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Devon Witherspoon celebrates quarterback hurry from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez that resulted in a second-quarter incomplete pass to Austin Allen on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and fumbles the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure rushes with the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing an extra point in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Brandon Peters (18) looks for the play to develop in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Brandon Peters (18) is injured in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) and Caleb Tannor (2) both reach out for Illinois' Artur Sitkowski (9) in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) stretches out with the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) is surrounded by the Illinois defense in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) eyes Illinois' Eddie Smith (8) in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Jakari Norwood (3) rushes in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich knocks Illinois's Jakari Norwood out of bounds at the one yard line in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Mike Epstein scores on a one-yard run in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne celebrates a first quarter sack of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp misses a second quarter PAT against Illinois on Saturday. William Przystup was holding.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp reacts to missing a second quarter PAT against Illinois on Saturday. William Przystup was holding.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (2) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois' Tony Adams (6) on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure makes a catch near the sideline out of reach of Illinois' Kerby Joseph (25) on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez] (2) warms up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska cheer team waves a Husker flag before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans leave the Memorial Stadium after Nebraska loses at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer can't catch up this overthrown pass in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez chase after a bad fourth quarter snap against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure tries to run around Illinois's Tony Adams after making a fourth-quarter catch on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman can't catch up to this Adrian Martinez pass as Illinois's Derrick Smith pursues in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Keith Randolph Jr. chases down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez as the referee throws a flag for hold on Nebraska's Brant Banks in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to an official during a review in the first half against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin walks off the field after they lost to Illinois 30-22 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) walks off the field following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) watches the offense on the field in the final minute of the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Deuce Spann (6) celebrates after getting to the 1-yard line in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) looks up at the scoreboard in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens (51) plays center in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) leaps for a bad snap in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Blake Jeresaty (55) goes up against Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing a second extra point attempt in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Artur Sitkowski (9) looks to pass the ball in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez slips out of an Illinois player's fingertips in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) and Alante Brown (4) sit on the sideline in the final minutes of the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tangled up with Illinois' Garrett Nelson (44) iin the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) grabs the ball from center Cam Jurgens (51) in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles following the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Illinois marching band performs in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois celebrates and faces the student section following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) talks following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
By the fourth quarter, this Nebraska fan was more interested in what was outside the stadium then what was happening against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Illinois's Jakari Norwood on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a first-quarter pass against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost walks off the field after they lost to Illinois 30-22 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
