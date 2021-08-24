Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin and Max Allen will run with power and speed this season

The Knights’ head coach Ryan Jefferson has been touting his running backs’ skills for a couple seasons and this June’s Class 1A boys state track meet brought undeniable evidence they are a special tandem.

Kaden Feagin, last season’s leading rusher with 660 yards and nine touchdowns in five games as a sophomore, took home a silver medal in the long jump. It was all the more impressive knowing the 6-3, 225 pound standout was battling an ankle injury for most of the track season.