Watch now: As high school football returns to the fall, here are some key games to watch

DECATUR — After the shortest break between seasons in Illinois high school football's history, players statewide took part in their first practices on Monday, building towards Week 1 games on Friday, Aug. 27.

The 2021 season is a return to a nine-game schedule as well as postseason playoffs after last season's six-game schedule saw many teams play fewer games due to COVID-related cancellations. The full slate of games, including non-conference matchups, will rekindle rivalries and bring a sense of normalcy to high school sports as the typical competition schedule returns.

Here's a look at some of the standout games in the Herald & Review coverage area that football fans can look forward to:

Week 1 - Aug. 27

Tuscola at Arcola

There is no better way to kick off the return to fall football in Illinois with the 107th meeting between Tuscola and Arcola in the Cola Wars. First playing in 1896, the teams resumed their rivalry in the 2018 season with Tuscola beating up on the Purple Riders 34-0. 2019's matchup was a barnburner as the Warriors clung on for a 45-42 victory. With no non-conference games for Tuscola in the shortened 2020 season, the grudge match had to take a seat on the bench last season but the battle between cities just eight miles apart begins anew in Week 1. Tuscola, 4-2 last season, will feel the loss of unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference selection Grant Hardwick at running back, but quarterback Peyton Armstrong, also a big running threat, returns under center. Arcola went 4-1 in 2020, with its only loss coming to Cumberland in Week 2. Starting quarterback Beau Jones graduated but his running back brother and first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference selection Jeb Jones is back for a senior year.

Week 3 - Sept. 10

Central A&M at St. Teresa

It's the game that Central Illinois Conference fans have been waiting for since the spring. With the six-game schedule last season, not all eight CIC teams could face each other and, as fate would have it, undefeated St. Teresa (6-0) and Central A&M (6-0) were not able to do battle last season. Both teams were CIC co-conference champions and they should continue to be two powerhouses in the fall. The Bulldogs running game will continue to be outstanding as Denim Cook (717 yards, 10 touchdowns) returns for his senior season. For the Raiders, James Paradee is back under center and will be handing off to Brody Barnes, who stood out in the run game as a sophomore last season.

Week 5 - Sept. 24

Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

It is always a fierce matchup when Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville face off and the Trojans will be looking for some revenge after the Bullets handed them their only loss last season, 59-28 in Week 5. Williamsville is on an 18-0 winning stretch after going 12-0 and winning the Class 3A state title in 2019 and then winning the Sangamo Conference with a 6-0 record in the spring. Both teams will have big changes in their offense — Bullets quarterback Conor McCormick is now at Monmouth College and Trojans' field general Wade Jostes is at St. Ambrose University. Maroa also lost standout running back Bryson Boes and wide receiver Ben Gilbert to graduation. Returning junior tight end (and first-team Sangamo linebacker) Aiden Riser and running back Cade Culp will be key offensive weapons for the Trojans.

Week 6 - Oct. 1

MacArthur at Eisenhower

Effingham at Mount Zion

Week 6 gives us two great rivalry games as the Decatur City Game returns with MacArthur playing at Eisenhower and Effingham going to Mount Zion. After losing the spring season to cancellation, new Panthers coach Moe Dampeer is attempting to revitalize the Eisenhower program and a tough season could boil down to the bragging rights game against the Generals. After three consecutive playoff appearances, MacArthur (2-4) struggled at times last season, but starting quarterback Brylan Phillips is back for a senior campaign.

The Apollo Conference title was decided last season in Week 5 when the Flaming Hearts (5-0) defeated the Braves (4-1), 34-21, in Effingham. The teams meet again in Week 6 this season, which will undoubtedly have big implications on the Apollo title again. The Hearts will have their work cut out for them offensively after losing three key senior standouts in quarterback Nathan Thompson, running back Chase Woomer and receiver Tristan Duncan. Mount Zion will also be looking for an answer at quarterback after Ashton Summers (1,310 yards passing, 18 TDs, zero INTs) moved on to Monmouth University. Christian Keyhea, the second fastest 100-meter runner at the Class 2A state track meet, returns as the most explosive receiver on any field he steps on.

Week 7 - Oct. 8

Charleston vs. Mattoon

The spring 2021 version of the Coles County Clash — played at EIU's O'Brien Field — saw Charleston top Mattoon for the first time since 2012. The Trojans' program has been revitalized under head coach Jerry Payne as the team's 4-2 record was their first winning mark since 2011's 11-2 season. Quarterback Jack Nelson is back for a senior season, but the Trojans will miss wide receiver Sam Schuette, who was also an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention on defense. For Mattoon, Jackson Spurgeon, who has two years starting experience, is back for a senior season. The Green Wave look to return to their winning ways after consecutive two-win seasons.

Week 8 - Oct. 15

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana

Speed and agility will be two key factors for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond this season as they look to become leaders in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Running back Max Allen finished fourth in the 200 meter dash at the Class 1A state track meet in June and running back Kaden Feagin won silver in the long jump. All eyes will be on Feagin this season — he is courting college offers, including one from Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois. Argenta is bouncing back this season with its second coach in as many seasons as Connor Haltom takes over for Mike DeMeio, who left after one season.

Week 9 - Oct. 22

Pana at Carlinville

Monticello vs. Tolono Unity

LSA vs. Milford/Cissna Park

The final week of the season will bring many conference races to a close, including possibly the South Central and Illini Prairie Conferences. Pana vs. Carlinville is always a great game and the spring saw a 19-15 slugfest with Pana coming out on top at home.

Monticello looks to continue its winning ways after an undefeated 6-0 season and a conference title. The Sages didn't get to play the Rockets (5-0 last season), so the tension will be high, and the conference title possibly on the line, when they cap off the season together.

In 8-man football, LSA hopes to build off of last season's 6-0 record in their premiere season in the 8-man league. The Illinois 8-Man Football Association has 28 member schools this season (divided into 14-school North and South divisions) and the Lions were the tops of the South last year. They will miss the running skills of running back Coby Crafton, who will play baseball at Millikin next season, but runners Emmanuel Roughton, a junior, and Lleyton Miller, a sophomore, will pick up the slack.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

