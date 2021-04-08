Watch now: As Warrensburg-Latham football heads to Tuscola, 'good enough' isn't a part of the Cardinals' vocabulary

WARRENSBURG — After a Week 1 win over Shelbyville, the Warrensburg-Latham football team was riding high heading into its Week 2 battle against Central A&M. The confidence came to a screeching halt as the Raiders defense limited the Cardinals to one score in a 19-7 loss.
That performance has changed the way the team was thinking.
"We learned to never underestimate any of our opponents. I think we came into that game and we knew that they had beaten Tuscola the week before but we had come off of a good Shelbyville game," Warrensburg quarterback Jacob Six said. "It was a good fight but I think we underestimated them a little bit."
Six, a junior, has three varsity starts under his belt after winning a quarterback competition with last year's starter Braden Mathews, who is now at receiver. Six has thrown for 344 yards and six touchdowns this season and was picked off once against Central A&M, which broke a goal he had for himself.
"I was shooting for no interceptions this year but I sort of got sacked on that throw. I was getting hit as I threw it," Six said. "There was a competition between Braden and me and I think we both felt the same about it. We were going to do whatever was best for the team, we both knew that."
Warrensburg head coach Aaron Fricke is pleased with how the competition played out. He said Six has grown into the leadership role.
"Both of those guys are outstanding leaders and I think the biggest difference is the decision making by Jacob. He is one of those guys that is cool, calm and collected and he's a little bit of a gun slinger as he plays shortstop in baseball," Fricke said. "Last year was his first year of varsity football and so he went through some growing pains last year. He has that demeanor that you can trust."
Six has connected with nine different receivers this season with Jackson Cook, Mathews, Ethan Yaroch and Parker Hopkins all with touchdown receptions.
"It is one of those things that we don't spread it out because we want to be fair to everybody. We have that many kids that can touch it and it makes us hard to game plan," Fricke said. "Whatever is there, we will take it and that's what Jacob is doing a good job of. It has worked out well."
Although the Cardinals bounced back from the Central A&M loss with a commanding 33-13 win against Clinton in Week 3, Fricke is expecting error-free football from his experienced team.
"We are usually feeling pretty good after a win but we still made a lot of mistakes. We've got a lot of seniors this year so we expect to go out there and play well every game," Fricke said. "It just wasn't a complete win so we got on them a little bit. That is the theme this year: 'Good enough' is not in our vocabulary. We don't use those words."
Fricke will need that mentality to carry over to Week 4, with Warrensburg heading to Tuscola (1-2) after the Warriors were run over by St. Teresa in Week 3. The last time Warrensburg beat Tuscola was 30 years ago in 19-18 victory in 1991.
"We've got Tuscola this week and then St. Teresa (in Week 5) after that. You have to be on top of your game," Fricke said. "Tuscola is a juggernaut and a traditional powerhouse. (Head coach Andy Romine) is obviously a fantastic coach. They have battled in those two losses they have had and they were there with A&M. We have seen A&M, so we have an idea of how that is going to match up. Their record might not indicate it but they are still good."
Tuscola's run-heavy offense is centered on quarterback Peyton Armstrong, who has run for 370 yards and two touchdowns this season.
"They love their quarterback power and quarterback sweep, and and he is a big kid that moves around pretty well," Fricke said. "I know they lost some huge pieces from last year but they are still a ton to deal with and they seem to run 800 formations, so you still have to prepare for all of that."
Complementing the Cardinals' passing game are running backs Trey Largent and Luke Hall, although Largent will likely see limited action on Friday with an injury.
"Luke is a little more shifty and Trey is like a bowling ball. He can run people over trying to get through the line," Six said. "I feel like it is going to be a dog fight (against Tuscola). We haven't beaten them in a long time and I think we are hoping to come out and change that."
The Cardinals defense has given up just 20 points this season. A strong performance against the Warriors will be critical. The strong play has been led by seniors Joey Fiore (37 tackles, seven tackles for a loss) and Brayden Closs (32 tackles, four tackles for a loss).
"I think our defense is outstanding and we lost just two starters last year and they love to fly around and hit," Fricke said. "Braden has come a long way. He was about 150 pounds two years ago and now he is 6-2, 220 pounds and probably runs a 4.7, 4.8. Joey has been a three-year starter at linebacker and he has been on fire recently.
"In the first game, they were flying around and I thought it was that they missed football, but it just keeps happening every week. They all compete on who is going to get the biggest hit and the most tackles. You've got to love that as a coach."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten