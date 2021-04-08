Watch now: As Warrensburg-Latham football heads to Tuscola, 'good enough' isn't a part of the Cardinals' vocabulary

Warrensburg head coach Aaron Fricke is pleased with how the competition played out. He said Six has grown into the leadership role.

"Both of those guys are outstanding leaders and I think the biggest difference is the decision making by Jacob. He is one of those guys that is cool, calm and collected and he's a little bit of a gun slinger as he plays shortstop in baseball," Fricke said. "Last year was his first year of varsity football and so he went through some growing pains last year. He has that demeanor that you can trust."

Six has connected with nine different receivers this season with Jackson Cook, Mathews, Ethan Yaroch and Parker Hopkins all with touchdown receptions.

"It is one of those things that we don't spread it out because we want to be fair to everybody. We have that many kids that can touch it and it makes us hard to game plan," Fricke said. "Whatever is there, we will take it and that's what Jacob is doing a good job of. It has worked out well."

Although the Cardinals bounced back from the Central A&M loss with a commanding 33-13 win against Clinton in Week 3, Fricke is expecting error-free football from his experienced team.

