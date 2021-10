Watch now: At 3-3, MacArthur football continues to thread the needle to a playoff berth

DECATUR — The Decatur city games between MacArthur and Eisenhower football are always an emotional affair and Friday's game was no different.

The adrenaline and blood was pumping on both sides as the Panthers and Generals played the 62nd meeting between the Soy City's two public high schools.

For Generals quarterback Brylan Phillips, who quarterbacked for Eisenhower for his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to MacArthur, getting to face some of his former teammates was a long time coming. It was his first city game leading MacArthur following Eisenhower's season cancellation in the spring, and he was feeling the rush of the city game.

"It was an odd feeling coming back to my old school but it was also just another day for me. It was my first game here since I transferred and I was just trying to come out and have a great game. The game opened up great for me so I just took the opportunities that I had," Phillips said.

Phillips scored six touchdowns, including four rushing touchdowns in the first half, as the Generals shut out the Panthers 51-0 for their fourth consecutive in the the bragging rights game. Phillips lost those first two city games leading the Panthers as an underclassman, so in terms of a rivalry, he understood how the Panthers were feeling after the game.

"For a city game, everybody is going to be rowdy, but like (MacArthur head coach Derek) Spates said, I wasn't able to win here, so there really isn't a rivalry," Phillips said. "I can't really say anything because the same thing happened to me when I was over here. I love those guys and they are good football players.

At the end of the day, I had to what's best for me. They have a lot of growing to do and they have to go through a process. I think they will be a better team in a couple years."

With the game in hand, Phillips opened up the Generals' passing game and threw touchdowns to Karon Shelley (from 36 yards out) and Carlos Brown (from 20 yards out).

"My receiving corps is great. I don't have a bad receiver out here," Phillips said. "Karon caught his touchdown wide open and Carlos went up and caught one that made me look good. As long as they keep making me look good, I'm going to keep feeding them."

Shelley transferred from Eisenhower the same year as Phillips, but did not play in the spring season. He's back now as a speedy scoring threat.

"I love playing with Brylan and he always keeps bringing positive vibes. I always love to have a QB like that in the room, on the field and off the field," Shelley said. "It is great to be back out there. Some games are emotional. Like this one was very emotional for me and it is good to be back on the field with the guys. We were trying to go out here and try to win because we are on the playoff hunt. We were trying to make the city game just like any other game."

Missing two weeks of practices and games for COVID quarantine hasn't slowed the offense as they have scored 131 points since returning three weeks ago.

"We are looking really good and we are getting better every week. No matter about the COVID stuff, we are improving," Phillips said. "Everybody is getting better and making sure everyone is staying on top of their stuff."

As the Generals try to thread the needle to five wins and possible playoff eligibility, MacArthur does not have an easy wins left on the schedule. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) comes to Decatur for Week 7, and then the Generals travel to Springfield High (4-2) and Jacksonville (3-3) to finish the regular season.

"I think we are right there. This was a game that we wanted to use a tune-up and get ready for the next week. It is one of those things that we can come out and play well for the next three Friday nights, we can give ourselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs," Spates said. "We have to play SHG, Springfield High and Jacksonville and all three teams are making the playoff push, so we are fighting for the same thing. We've got to fine tune some things and come out and see if we can get a win next week."

