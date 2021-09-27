Watch now: Back from torn ACL, Glen Millsap runs MacArthur to victory in throwback jerseys

DECATUR — As MacArthur prepared to host Lanphier on its homecoming night Friday, the Generals came out and warmed up in their usual blue and gray uniforms.

But a few minutes before kickoff, the team headed back to its locker room. When MacArthur's players emerged for a second time they surprised everyone by wearing bright red jerseys and pants to go along with their signature blue helmets. Generals coach Derek Spates, a 1988 MacArthur grad, said the color switch was a nod to the program's old-school teams, like his, which wore red.

Running back Glen Millsap made sure to deliver an old-school performance.

"We represented (those uniforms) great," Millsap said. "It was great to wear them."

The Generals rolled to a 46-0 Central State Eight Conference win, and in an era of football that features more passing than ever, Millsap turned the clock back with a bruising display on the ground. The 5-foot-6, 190-pound senior had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added 3- and 10-yard rushing scores in the second quarter. He broke tackles all night and remained on his feet for all three TDs.

When asked if he ever goes down on a first contact, Millsap simply shrugged.

"No," he said, smiling. "No, I do not."

Recommended for you…

The senior credited his balance to the work he's done in the weight room to not only get stronger but healthier. Millsap tore his left ACL while getting ready for a 7-on-7 practice in 2020 prior to the start of the school year.

The IHSA pushed the 2020 football season back to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, giving Millsap more time to eventually get back on the field for his junior campaign, but he wasn't 100% healthy and played sparingly.

After rehabbing even more this past summer, it was impossible to tell Friday that Millsap ever had a significant knee injury as he bulldozed his way through Lions defenders. Spates commended the senior for his "hard work and determination" during recovery.

"He put in the time in the spring and you could see him coming back with some explosiveness at times last (season)," Spates said. "And I think the extra time off this summer helped him be able to come back and help the team."

MacArthur quarterback Brylan Phillips matched Millsap with three touchdowns, too. The senior threw an 11-yard TD pass to Karon Shelley in the first quarter and connected with Brylan Apholone for a 40-yard score in the second quarter.

Phillips' most impressive pass, however, was to senior wide receiver Carlos Brown. Lanphier (0-5) was flagged for defensive pass interference on the last play of the first half, which granted the Generals (2-3) one more untimed down. That's all Phillips needed to rip a 30-yard pass across his body to Brown in the end zone.

"With the quarterback on the other side, I just had to get open for the opportunity to score the touchdown before the half," Brown said. "We got the best quarterback. He looked over and he seen me and he hit me."

Phillips ran in for a two-point conversion to put MacArthur ahead 40-0 at the break. Backup running back Jamarion Ricks tacked on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, which proved to be the final score of the game.

The contest was called at the 1:45 mark of the third quarter after Lions senior Leronzo Williams went down with a serious injury. The defensive back was taken off the field on a stretcher, but he was responsive and able to move his extremities before being placed in an ambulance.

After the game, Spates congratulated his players on their dominant performance while donning throwback jerseys. But he also reminded them of how grateful they should be every time they walk off the field under their own power.

As someone who was once sidelined with a ruptured ACL, Millsap certainly isn't taking his health for granted.

"Every morning I had to get up and go to therapy," Millsap said of his grueling rehab process. "I just wanted to be back on the field, but my therapist told me I had to wait, wait, wait. Wait 'til it was my time. ... I waited for this year, my senior year, and I'm trying to ball out."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0