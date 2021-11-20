Watch now: Carrollton upends Central A&M, ends Raiders' season in the semifinals

MOWEAQUA — Central A&M's remarkable football season ended on Saturday as the running and passing of Carrollton quarterback Grant Pohlman was too much for the Raiders. Pohlman scored four touchdowns as the Hawks defeated the Raiders 28-14.

Pohlman connected with receiver Harley Angel from 11 yards out to put the Hawks up 7-0 with 8:05 left in the first quarter.

Central A&M's James Paradee ran in a score from one yard out on the first play of the second quarter to tie the game 7-7.

Carrollton responded with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by a one-yard score by Pohlman, making it 14-7 with 7:38 left in the half.

A long run by Raiders running back Brody Barnes had the Raiders threatening another score. The drive looked stalled at the one yard line of the Hawks but Paradee kept the ball on a quarterback sneak to even the game 14-14.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Carrollton went the length of the field and Pohlman scored with five seconds remaining to lead 20-14 going into intermission.

In the second half, Pohlman added his fourth touchdown of the game, again from one yard out with 4:32 left in the third quarter. The Hawks added a safety in the fourth quarter to make the final score 28-14.

