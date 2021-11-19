Watch now: Central A&M football's motivations will come from many sources in their semifinals

MOWEAQUA — When Central A&M football faces Carrollton at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Class 1A semifinal, a lot is on the line.

The Raiders are looking to make a remarkable return to the state championship game after finishing second in 2019. If they make it, the No. 9-seeded team in the south bracket would have knocked off No. 1-seeded Camp Point Central and No. 2 Carrollton to get there.

With no postseason in 2020, for much of the Raiders roster this deep playoff run is a new experience, but for James Paradee, last season's Area Football Player of the Year, he remembers that championship game and getting back to it will help with the bragging right debate he has with his older brother, Jacob Paradee.

"Nobody expected us to be here after their class left and I will probably have a little trash talking for him," James Paradee said.

Recommended for you…

Jacob Paradee, the 2019 Area Player of the Year, was a dominant receiver and defensive back for the Raiders and now plays for Division III No. 1 North Central College. He and James talk before each game to discuss the Raiders' upcoming opponent, and Jacob has helped James make the transition from Raiders quarterback to a more dynamic offensive weapon who sees time at receiver, running back and QB.

"I played receiver a little bit in my freshman and sophomore year, so I was comfortable with that. (Head coach Brent Weakly) said that the team would get a better look with me at receiver with more weapons. Going out there was kind of natural with all that experience," James Paradee said. "Jacob has helped me and we always talk about what is going on with each team we face and he helps me out before the games."

Beyond a trip to the state finals at Northern Illinois University next week or bragging rights, the Raiders also have a strong source of motivation that sits at the end of their practice field.

Before the Camp Point Central second round playoff game, the team got together for the unveiling of a semi-trailer that honors the team's late teammate Christian Stiner, who died in July. An image of Stiner, who started for the Raiders in the spring season, reads "I'm here with you guys ... now finish!"

"It is a nice tribute to Christian. It was special thing for our kids to see that and then go out and play that way (against Camp Point)," Weakly said. "It is one of those things that is tough to talk about. It is an emotional thing and the kids have bought in and played really well all year while dealing with a lot."

The moment was poignant for Paradee and his teammates, and they all used it when the game kicked off.

"Christian meant a lot to all of us. He was one of our best friends. He was a big part of all of our lives and there were a couple guys really close to him," Paradee said. "He's part of our family and it is like he is with us still. When we all got to see the semi, 90% of us were crying.

"We prayed and they took the sheet off of it and it was extra motivation for us. It gave us the edge that we needed."

The Camp Point victory came against a wing-T offensive team, but the Hawks, who lost to Camp Point 30-22 in Week 1, will bring a different challenge with a spread offense on Saturday. Senior quarterback Grant Pohlman has passed for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 1,250 yards on the ground and 20 touchdowns. Senior running back Harley Angel has 1,206 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns for the Hawks offense, who had the most powerful offense in Class 1A with 50.2 points per game.

"When we designed the defense a couple years ago, we wanted to be able to slow down and handle a really good spread team because we are good enough to handle a wing-t team," Weakly said. "That is kind of the concept and that's our goal. I think it is going to be extremely physical and one or two scores one way or the other will be the difference. It will be whatever team blinks first."

The Raiders started the season as the AP preseason No. 1-ranked team in 1A. A season full of challenges, changes and postseason success has been fulling for Paradee, but there is work left to do on Saturday.

"At the beginning of the season we were hopeful. We knew we had a good team and we knew we could get to this point. It is pretty cool to actually be here," Paradee said. "Whenever we go out to the field and we see a thousand people in the stands screaming for you, it is amazing. It is a little different for the other team because our fans will be behind them as well as on our side. There is no place like home."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.