Watch now: Central A&M's Brent Weakly is the 2021 H&R's Area Football Coach of the Year

MOWEAQUA – After a spring season in early 2021 that bled right into summer practices and then the fall 2021 season, Central A&M head football coach Brent Weakly is going to savor this spring that is back to the typical football grind.

"I'm going to enjoy the break. One of the best things we do here is spring weights. We come in in the morning and our kids lift as a team," Weakly said. "It has been going on here for a very long time and it is a great way for the kids to challenge each other and get better. I enjoy seeing the juniors become the senior leaders and the sophomores make that jump up to upperclassmen. It is a lot of fun."

Weakly is enjoying the down time after a Raiders season that was full of ups and downs and culminated with a deep playoff run to the Class 1A semifinals. Through his leadership and weathering each coaching challenge, Weakly is the Herald & Review's selection as Area Football Coach of the Year. It is the third consecutive season that Weakly has won the honor.

Question: I know your season was full of adversity but a run to the 1A semifinals is pretty amazing. With some time from the end of the season, how do you feel about it now?

Weakly: "Talking with my staff, they agreed that this was as rewarding a year as I have had coaching. You talk about adversity and everywhere we turned it seemed like somebody was always hurt. Long story short, we had a lot of different people play on the offensive line. (Quarterback James Paradee) was hurt in Week 7 and we had to put in Drew Damery, a sophomore, at quarterback. Drew did a heck of a job for us. We changed what we did as we went along and we played three different offenses this year. We had to change and go with what we felt most of these kids on the offensive line were comfortable with and our skills guys were good at. There were a lot of learning moments for us."

Q: Was there a particular game that stood out for you?

Weakly: "The Week 5 loss to Tuscola (20-14) was probably the best thing that happened to us this season. It refocused us and brought us back that we needed to understand we were maybe not as good as we thought. That was good for our kids to buy in and focus on the little details. From there, we got better and better."

Q: COVID-related cancellations were a challenge for many teams and you were forced to make last moment additions to your schedule.

Weakly: "The Week 8 game we scheduled on a Wednesday afternoon and went to Camp Point Central on that Friday. Low and behold, we got to see them in the second round of the playoffs and there is no way we beat them if we don't schedule them in Week 8. It is amazing how that worked out. When we scheduled that game, in my mind we had to see a good wing-T team if we were ever going to make a run to (the state championship). They are really good at it and have been for a really long time."

Q: In this challenging season, did you lean more on your assistants?

Weakly: "My staff does an unbelievable job of getting people prepared and I'm truly blessed to have all this help. Doug Morell, Rob Smith, Joe Paradee, Mike Greer, Craig Plain, Drew Himes, Kline Renfro, Jerit Medler, Andrew Renshaw, Crag Reid and our athletic Sean Hayes. There are a million things that drive me crazy but they keep me focused on what's important. They do a great job of grounding me. I wouldn't be nearly as successful if our staff didn't work as well together."

Q: One of your players that doesn't grab the headlines is lineman Jarrett Robertson, who was an All-State selection last season. What did he bring to the team?

Weakly: "It is hard to believe that you make your All-State offensive lineman play a bunch of different positions. Usually it is plug and play and everyone else fills in around them. Jarett played every position this year except right tackle. He played both guards, center and left tackle for us. He had a tremendous amount of ability to understand what we did and he had the ability to teach some of the younger kids. For four years I have been unbelievably blessed to have him as our extra point field goal kicker. He was almost automatic as long as we had the snap there."

Q: How do you see next season's team shaping up?

Weakly: "I'm excited about the spring and we have a lot of young linemen. We don't have any senior linemen so when you have that you know they are not going to be great at the start of the year. We have to develop them to be really good by the end of the year. We will be as good as that group takes us. Football comes down to about three things as far as coaches and seasons go -- health, talent and luck. If you have those three things fall into place, you usually look really smart as a coach. For the last four seasons, those have fallen into place."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

