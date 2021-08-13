Watch now: Central A&M's Brent Weakly is the Area Football Coach of the Year

MOWEAQUA — While football coaches were worrying about players coming off of their rosters due to COVID-19 or injuries, Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly had a roster addition that grabbed his attention last season.

Following a Week 1 win over Tuscola, 42-23, that put football fans on notice across Central Illinois, Weakly celebrated the birth of his second daughter in Week 2. It was a twist to an already unusual shortened spring season.

"She's four months old now, which is crazy to talk about since it is just four months later and the season has turned around," Weakly said. "We had practice on Monday and then she was born on Tuesday and I wasn't here until the end of Thursday. I'm blessed immensely to have two daughters. My coaches did a heck of a job that week getting prepared and giving me updates. Our players were mature enough to handle that situation and were able to handle all the adversity. I'm blessed to have a great coaching staff."

It was one of the few small hiccups for the Raiders last season. Central A&M went 6-0 to win a co-Central Illinois Conference title with St. Teresa, which was also 6-0. After reaching the Class 1A state championship game in 2019, it could be understandable to have a down follow-up season, but the Raiders came back strong with a powerful offense and defense.

Area Football Player of the Year James Paradee took the reins of the offense, accounting for 20 touchdowns (11 passing, nine running) as the Raiders outscored opponents 267-88. The defense was on point in the first and third quarters, giving up just 10 points in the opening quarter and just one touchdown all season during the third quarter.

Weakly's leadership has made him the Area Football Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

"I was happy for the kids and seniors, who sort of had everything taken away from them, to get an opportunity to play and get the experience of having an undefeated season," Weakly said. "We were also able to get some young guys some experience that will be good and valuable for the upcoming season. We took the most of our opportunities and we are looking forward to this season."

Question: Paradee at quarterback and Brody Barnes at running back (490 yards, nine TDs) developed into key weapons for you.

Weakly: "James is competitive and as the good athlete that he is, he thinks he can make every play. That's good and also sometimes it's a challenge. Brody looked pretty good on those JV games and when he got a chance as a freshman as well. It is one of those things that someone might not recognize it but we thought we had something good and he is a good player for us."

Q: How do you keep the momentum going from an undefeated season in the spring to the fall?

Weakly: "We had a lot of juniors that got an opportunity to play and they had some success. They got a taste of it and they know that they have a bullseye on their back. I think they know the expectations that we have for ourselves and they are trying to live up to that every day."

Q: How was the team looking in summer workouts?

Weakly: "Summer workouts were good. We had to deal with late track and baseball seasons, just like everybody else and we usually have good numbers and we did. The kids took advantage of the opportunities that we had and I think we will be pretty good."

Q: How excited are you for a fall season that is mostly back to normal?

Weakly: "It really feels like (the spring season) just got over but the normalcy is something that I think these kids need more than anything. With football being an outside sports, we get to go and treat it now like it was any other year. Hopefully it continues to be that way and if we are able to get to Week 1, I don't think things will be delayed."

Q: What are your goals for your practices before your Week 1 game against LeRoy on Aug. 27?

Weakly: "We are trying to get as many reps as we can in all the different positions for younger and older guys to see what they can do and how we can tinker with what we can do to make the most of it. We have some younger guys who we think can make some plays here and we are trying to piece things together where we can get the best 11 on the field."

