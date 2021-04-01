Watch now: Central A&M's James Paradee is making a name for himself at quarterback

MOWEAQUA — Following Central A&M's loss in the Class 1A state championship game to Lena-Winslow, James Paradee was confident the Raiders would be back in the state championship game again the next season to beat Lena-Winslow this time, and he said so in the postgame press conference.
It was understandable given the then-sophomore had lost his freshman season to a broken wrist and hand sustained during a game. A year later, he was in the state championship, where he had 41 yards receiving and four tackles.
Now a junior and the starting quarterback for the Raiders, Paradee has the team 2-0, surpassing the expectations of many following the graduation of quarterback Connor Heaton and the H&R Area Player of the Year Jacob Paradee, James' brother.
"I think we are doing pretty good. I think they thought we were going to lay down because we lost all of our seniors. I don't think people expected us to be 2-0," he said. "We have been working a lot harder this year than we have in the past. I have gotten a lot more experience this year than I have had before."
The impact of that state run experience still lingers with the team nearly a year-and-a-half later.
"It was a great experience and we had a really good time getting there," James Paradee said. "I think we got a lot closer from that experience. We got four more games than other teams did, so we got to continue practicing and getting closer for a lot longer than other teams."
Paradee's first start came against Tuscola in Week 1 and he had the accuracy of seasoned veteran, connecting on 12 of his 14 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders won 42-23.
"I was pretty nervous my first game but I was excited to do it. I'm glad that (Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly) put me in this position," Paradee said. "He's been kind of telling me as soon as (last year's seniors leave), you are going to be the quarterback. You are going to be the guy. I've been preparing for it since my freshman year."
In Week 2 against Warrensburg-Latham, the focus was on the running attack and Paradee led the team with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
"Whatever I can get, I'm going to get. I think that Warrensburg was expecting more passing from us and so Coach Weakly knew that I was going to be running a little bit more," Paradee said.
Joining Paradee in the strong Raiders running game were sophomore Brody Barnes and senior Brady Patton. Barnes ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and Patton had 78 yards on the ground on Week 2.
"They are very different backs. Brody is more of the power running back and he will get us the four yards and cloud of dust. Brady is more of the outside runner and our speed back," Paradee said.
For Week 3, Central A&M will head to Macon to face Meridian (1-1) in a key rivalry game. The Hawks are coming off an overtime loss to Shelbyville last week.
"There's a long history of Assumption and Moweaqua going against Macon and there is a good group of athletes they have there, especially their junior class," Weakly said. "They have a lot of pride in what they do and I think it is going to be a good game on Friday. I'm looking forward to see where we are at in the matchups on the perimeters and where they are at.
"I want to make sure we have the best experience for these seniors in these six games and we are not looking past anything. We are trying to have the best experience possible."
Paradee's goal of getting back to the state championship will have to wait until next fall as the six-game spring season will have no postseason. Beyond going undefeated, Paradee is stepping out of his older brother's shadow and making a name for himself in the Raiders football history.
"That's what I wanted to do before the season, I wanted to make a name and I don't want to always be known as Jacob's brother," James Paradee said. "I get that question a lot, 'Are you Jacob Paradee's brother?' Yes, my name is James. I'm trying to make my own name for myself now and I think I'm starting to do that. Right now, I think we are just looking to go undefeated and win the next game."
