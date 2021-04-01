Watch now: Central A&M's James Paradee is making a name for himself at quarterback

"Whatever I can get, I'm going to get. I think that Warrensburg was expecting more passing from us and so Coach Weakly knew that I was going to be running a little bit more," Paradee said.

Joining Paradee in the strong Raiders running game were sophomore Brody Barnes and senior Brady Patton. Barnes ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and Patton had 78 yards on the ground on Week 2.

"They are very different backs. Brody is more of the power running back and he will get us the four yards and cloud of dust. Brady is more of the outside runner and our speed back," Paradee said.

For Week 3, Central A&M will head to Macon to face Meridian (1-1) in a key rivalry game. The Hawks are coming off an overtime loss to Shelbyville last week.