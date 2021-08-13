Watch now: Central A&M's James Paradee is the Area Football Player of the Year

MOWEAQUA — For Central A&M quarterback James Paradee, the days of he and his Raiders teammates being an unknown and underestimated team are gone.

Now a senior, Paradee started his football career on defense and missed a lot of time with a broken wrist his freshman year. He took over the starting job last season as the Raiders were coming off a playoff run to the state championship in 2019. With a strong group of seniors leaving, including James' older brother and former Area Player of the Year Jacob Paradee, who knew where the Raiders would end up in the short spring season?

"I think that we were going to be the underdogs last year. We pretty much came out and put that to rest pretty quick in our first game against Tuscola," James Paradee said. "I think last year was helpful in my experience. Coming out in the freshman and sophomore years, all eyes were on my brother, Connor Heaton and Jeske Maples. I was really flying under the radar then. But as the starter at quarterback all eyes are on you and I had to come in and be ready.

"I feel a little more comfortable this year coming back and leading the varsity for a second season but I have to work hard to prove myself again."

Paradee had the Raiders' offense humming all season, totaling 1,247 all-purpose yards (711 passing, 490 rushing) and 20 touchdowns for the undefeated 6-0 team, making him the Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year.

Paradee's versatility as a quarterback was evident from the start. In his first game under center, he threw four touchdowns against Tuscola, but in his second game against Warrensburg-Latham, his focus shifted to the run attack where he ran for 106 yards and two scores.

"I've got to be ready for both because you never know what we are going to have to do. I think it will tougher this year," he said. "Everybody has their eye on us this year and we are coming back out as the top dogs again. I think that we have got to be ready for everybody and can't take anybody lightly."

Central A&M head coach and H&R Area Coach of the Year Brent Weakly knew Paradee was going to surprise people last season.

"He's shown a lot of leadership and a lot of maturity in handling his sophomore year. He was a just a guy who was out that had missed a year and he was wearing a cast. Nobody knew who the heck he was," Weakly said. "He took pride in the position that he earned and he tried to do it as best that he could."

Paradee said he knows Weakly has high expectations for his senior season.

"(Coach Weakly) is a great coach. He likes to give constructive criticism, with me at least. He's always pumping everybody up," Paradee said. "He's harder on me but I think that works for me though. In my head, I always want to get that 'good job' from him and when I do, it is a great feeling."

Paradee will have a host of weapons in the upcoming fall season, the leading one being junior running back Brody Barnes, who led the team in rushing last season with 531 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Nobody thought that we were going to have another great running back after Connor Hutchins but we all knew that Brody was going to be something special," Paradee said. "We've got another running back with him this season in Will Thompson and both of them are tanks. They are downhill runners who will come at you and they aren't afraid of contact. I think we will have a really good running game this year."

Through the air, leading receiver Dalton Nichols (275 yards, two TDs) leads a maturing receiving class.

"Cody Sloan is a big threat in the flats and he's got speed. Dalton has got incredible hands and Caleb Woods is big and he can run. He's really tall," Paradee said. "I think we look really good. I think we will have a great line on offense and defense and I think we are up there with a lot of teams in 1A."

Paradee's area of self improvement this summer has been in his quickness and working on expanding the Raiders' playbook.

"I was trying to improve my speed. I was going to a bunch of workouts at colleges and so I need to improve my speed and my 40 times. I think I've gotten a lot faster and I got a lot stronger working out with my brother and doing his workouts," Paradee said. "(With the spring season), all the plays are still fresh in everybody's mind. I think we can move faster this season because we've all that got those plays that we had last year. We can put more plays in and I think our playbook is going to expand this year. I think that will help a lot."

