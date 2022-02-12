Watch now: Central Illinois super fans choose sides ahead of Super Bowl LXI

DECATUR — As any athlete who has been on a winning streak knows, sometimes superstitions can be just as important to getting another victory as the athletic performance itself.

For St. Teresa football player Aiden Etchason, he isn't going to risk rocking the boat when his favorite football team, the Los Angeles Rams, takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Etchason has been wearing his Rams apparel for each of the team's playoffs wins against the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, and he will be decked out in them again for the big game.

"It is a (Rams defensive tackle) Aaron Donald jersey and I wear it on top of my L.A. Rams hoodie. Then I wear my black Champion sweatpants and I've got a pair of blue socks that I wear," Etchason said. "I've got to wear all the same stuff and be superstitious. I've worn it every single playoff game and it has been lucky so far. I'm hoping for another big win."

When Etchason began playing flag football for the Junior Dawgs program as a kid, he started following the NFL more closely and needed a team to support.

"I was a Cardinals fan and a Blues fan and so since the Rams were in St. Louis at the time, I figured I would cheer for them. I stuck with them when they moved to Los Angeles," Etchason said. "I know a lot of people felt upset and I wished they would have stayed in St. Louis. But I thought it was a cool change and they have made a whole new brand out there and I like it."

Etchason played as a lineman for St. Teresa's 12-1 football team that advanced to the 2A semifinals last season. He will get one more football game before graduating as part of the Red Team in the 2022 Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game in June.

At the start of the NFL season, there was no way that Etchason could have predicted that his Rams would be facing the Bengals on Sunday but if one other team was going to win the Super Bowl, he's OK with the Bengals being the team.

"I have been cheering for the Bengals when I was watching the AFC playoffs because I love their young team," Etchason said. "Joe Burrow has been amazing and I can't complain too much if the Bengals make a Cinderella run."

On a vacation trip to California last year, Etchason got to see from a distance the Rams' SoFi Stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will be played.

"I love it and it is very nice. We would drive past it on the interstate going in and out of the city and it just pops out. It is a massive stadium," he said. "I'm hoping for some homefield advantage and to get one more win this weekend."

Miller enjoying Rams' season

Eisenhower graduate and former University of Illinois and St. Louis Rams player Brit Miller grew up a Chicago Bears fan but playing for the Rams for three seasons from 2010-2012 changed his allegiances.

"My Dad put in for season tickets when I was born and we got them around my 16th birthday. I was able to see a lot of high-end football from about six rows up," Miller said. "I was a huge Brian Urlacher fan and Lance Briggs.

"(While with the Rams), I had the opportunity to be a captain and play against the Bears. I was a little beat up that game but I wasn't going to say no because I knew I was going to be out there shaking hands with guys I idolized and have the opportunity to hit them."

Now Miller and his children will be cheering on the Rams in Super Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

"We are more of a Rams family than anything now. My children are always asking me if we are going to watch the Rams game. They are figuring out that dad was pretty cool back in the day," Miller said. "The kids follow (Rams receiver) Odell Beckham Jr. and (quarterback) Matthew Stafford and they watch the videos. We will be rooting for the Rams and I'm happy for them."

After leaving the NFL, Miller found it difficult to watch games and simply enjoy them as a fan but with a little time, he is enjoying them more.

"We will be getting together with family and friends for sure this weekend and it is nice to sit back and be a fan again," Miller said. "It is nice to root a team on and just have that piece of it in mind."

Working knowledge

Bill Salyer is no fairweather Bengals fan, even though he started rooting for the team later than most.

For the assistant director of athletics communications at Illinois State University, his love for the Bengals came when he started working for the NFL team early in his career, and it has never waned.

After graduating from Wilmington College (Ohio) in 2001, Salyer tried to get a job in PR with the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, there were none to be found.

But by sheer luck, the Reds' PR guy told Salyer that the Bengals needed help and he was hired on right out of college. He worked in various roles for the organization for 4½ years — simultaneously serving as SID for Wilmington College.

“I fell in love with them,” said the 43-year-old Salyer. “You get a soft spot for the team you are seeing all the time. I gravitated to the Bengals when I was 21 or 22 and they have been my team since.”

Salyer said the lean years were tough, but rooting for them this year has been fun, especially the way they have been resilient in close playoff games to get to the “big one.”

Which is another storyline in his rise from casual fan to super fan.

“Watching the game last Sunday, I made some noises I’m not proud of,” Salyer said with a laugh. “In my role at ISU and back when I worked for the Bengals — and anywhere else for that matter — it’s kind of frowned upon to root for your team, so I’ve been somewhat subdued. That wasn’t the case last Sunday.”

That reaction to Cincinnati making it to the Super Bowl has given Salyer pause to think about where he will watch the big game on Sunday.

“I’m not sure I want to go out in public to show people how I react,” he said. “My wife and boys were laughing with me, but most likely at me.”

Wherever Salyer watches the game, he’ll have his two sons, ages 14 and 11, by his side. While he says they aren’t into football, he believes he can turn them, especially now that his beloved Bengals are playing for the championship.

“Watching the big game with my sons will be a great memory,” he said.

Having been around sports his entire career, Salyer is somewhat qualified to make a prediction about the game and about the Bengals’ future, although he does it with a bit of trepidation.

“You can never bet against a guy like Joe Burrow,” said Salyer, who admitted that Cincy making it this far was beyond any of his expectations. “The Bengals have a young core at skill positions that will be around for a while. This could be the start of something really good.”

