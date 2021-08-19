Watch now: Charleston football and QB Jack Nelson want to keep the momentum going

CHARLESTON — The battle never ends for Charleston head football coach Jerry Payne.

Payne is entering his third season as the Trojans head coach this fall and, under his watch, he has seen improvement each season. He inherited back-to-back winless 0-9 seasons and after a 3-6 season in 2019, Payne had the Trojans post their first winning season (4-2) since the 2012 campaign.

"I'm very pleased with their progress and all the credit goes to the players. Besides me beating the halls and talking to people, they have been talking to people, too. That's what it takes," Payne said. "If they are enjoying what is going on and they are out talking to people, it goes a whole lot farther than me asking people to come out.

"We have improved every year and so the pressure is really on. You've got to win five games (to get to the playoffs). That's what it is, so it is a never-ending battle. We are back to square one. We want to compete and get that first win."

Last year's success was tempered by the lack of a postseason, but the idea of going from zero wins to the playoffs in two seasons gives hope to struggling programs everywhere.

"4-2 was nice. We would have liked to have a fifth and sixth win, but going 4-2, that's pretty impressive. If you take that into a nine-game season and all of a sudden, you are at five or six wins, which means playoffs," Payne said. "We are hoping the guys who are coming in to replace the graduating seniors will fill in those spots really well and we can be competitive. That's our goal. When I started here, it was win the first game, so that is kind of where we are. We've got to win the first game and then we can start building."

The Trojans lost a strong core of seniors last season, including first-team All-Apollo picks running back Cory Spour, wide receiver Sam Scheutte and lineman Peyton Daughtery. But senior quarterback Jack Nelson returns and will bring the Trojans offense forward with a group of new players."

"I think because of our great season last spring, we are building off of that. We are trying to do the same thing we did last year. The same type of coaching and everything," Nelson said. "I think we can build on that and it made everyone really happy to see a winning season. It was the first one in a while."

In the Trojans' crowning glory last season, they defeated Mattoon in the Coles County Clash for the first time since 2012. Nelson was dominant both ways of the offense. He was the Trojans' leading rusher with 104 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, he was nearly perfect, going 12-for-14 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, making him responsible for each of the Trojans scores in the 27-7 victory.

"It was a big game changer for the program. We were so pumped after the game after beating them — especially the points that we had," Nelson said. "We all thought it was going to be a fight going in and it was. It was amazing winning that game and it was the same feeling of winning a playoff game."

Success breads success and Payne has seen a growing interest in the program since the Coles County Clash victory.

"The win against Mattoon was huge. In a season with no playoffs, that was our playoffs. It is something that has helped us with some of the guys that have come out who hadn't played before. They saw the excitement and they want to be a part of something great that is going on," Payne said.

Like many teams around the area, Charleston took a more relaxed outlook to summer workouts — many of the multi-sport athletes had been competing since high school competition began again in late January.

"Normally we would be pressuring them to show up, but we told them to come when they can. In 7-on-7 competitions, we went to Cumberland, we went to Monticello and Tolono and saw some different teams that we weren't going to play," Payne said. "We got to judge some talent and fortunately we have 15 seniors this year and they all look to be contributors to what we are going to be doing. Our best attended nights were when we went and played somewhere else because they wanted to compete."

At running back, a group of five runners are competing to take the carries that Spour (594 yards rushing and eight touchdowns) handled last season.

I have four or five senior tailbacks (seniors Nate Shrader, Hunter White and Zayvion Johnson, junior Jeremiah Hayes and sophomore Malik Perry) and we are going to be splitting the workload. Whoever is going to be good that day, we are going to give it to them," Payne said. "We are going to use them and rotate them as much as we can. I've been watching them all summer and I have no problem rotating them in at different times."

Payne is handling offensive coordinator duties this season and is impressed with Nelson's leadership among the group of younger QBs.

"Jack's doing great. He has stepped up and he was chosen to be a captain again this year. He's helped with the offense and he and I have worked closely together," Payne said. "It gives our young quarterbacks a chance to see someone experienced and we have quarterback meetings were we will talk about what happened in the game. It helps all to grow a little bit."

With the looser summer workouts behind him, Nelson is ready to show his development as a field general going into his senior season.

"I always feel pressure playing quarterback. That's just something that comes with it no matter what, but I seem to handle it pretty well. I think we have enough weapons coming in that are young but they are still great athletes. I think we will be alright this season," Nelson said. "I think the attitude has really changed around here. A lot of players are willing to come and play and wiling to work with the team. It has been really great."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.