Grant Hardwick scored on a 23-ayrd run with 11:06 to play to put the Warriors up 16-8. But Tuscola (2-2) needed Aiden Beachy's second field goal of the game — a 35-yarder — to hold off Warrensburg (2-2). The Cardinals scored on a 13-yard TD pass from Jacob Six to Jack Allen to pull within three with 1:32 left.