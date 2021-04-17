Watch now: Class 3A No. 1 Williamsville overpowers Class 2A No.1 Maroa-Forsyth

MAROA -- Williamsville quarterback Conor McCormick scored five touchdowns on the ground and added another one through the air as the Bullets, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, controlled Maroa-Forsyth, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, 59-28 on Saturday.
Williamsville scored quickly in the first quarter on a two-yard run by McCormick to go up 8-0 and Maroa responded on a 14-yard touchdown run by Bryson Boes. A failed two-point conversion made it 8-6.
McCormick ran in his second score with 3:14 left on in the first quarter to make it 14-6. On the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans gave up the ball on a fumble and McCormick quickly scored again on a two-yard run to put the Bullets up 21-6.
Ruled an interception of @MTFFootball's Wade Jostes. His first pick of the year. Close call on if defender came down out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/neL0tsdHiJ— Matt Flaten (@MattFlaten) April 17, 2021
On attempted onside kick by Williamsville gave the Trojans good field position but quarterback Wade Jostes' pass near the goal line was picked off by Corey Walbert, stopping the promising drive.
"We can't turn the ball over if we are going to beat Williamsville. Because of that, they are able to play at their fast pace," Maroa head coach Josh Jostes said. "Typically we are the ones that are going fast and knowing our kids were playing both ways, that is the slowest we have probably ever played on offense."
McCormick connected on 24-yard touchdown pass to Noah Sanders and then Williamsville running back Max Olysav scored his first of two rushing touchdowns to put the Bullets up 37-6.
The final two minutes of the first half saw a flurry of action as Jostes hit Ben Gilbert for a 17-yard touchdown reception with 1:30 left. McCormick responded with a perfect two-minute drill and scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the half from three yards out with :13 seconds left to make it 44-12 at the half.
"They were better than us in all three phases. They came out with their pace and their depth. I thought it hurt us that their kids play either offense or defense and we don't have that luxury." Josh Jostes said. "It is the disadvantage of playing up against these teams. It is tough to have that depth and they do a great job. They go fast and take advantage of their personnel. They are a great football team and that is why they haven't lost in a couple years."
McCormick scored his fifth rushing touchdown from four yards out with 8:00 remaining in the third quarter and Olysav added his second rushing score in the fourth.
The Trojans continued to fight as Wade Jostes ran in a touchdown with 2:16 left in the third and Bryson Boes scored his second touchdown from 29 yards out in the fourth. Boes finished with 98 yards rushing on the day and Jostes was 19-for-28 and 185 yards passing.
"We didn't quit and that's a 3A state champion team. We are down a few guys and we could have easily come out and quit in the second half. We wore down quite a bit," Wade Jostes said.
Maroa was without running back Cade Culp and standout tight end and linebacker Aiden Riser for Saturday's game.
After the game Jostes gathered his team, which for the seniors was their final home game, and explained the goal of getting a fifth win on the season next Friday at Auburn (2-3). The symbolic fifth win would make them "playoff eligible" in this short season and it would also keep the Trojans' streak of qualifying for the postseason each year since the 2004-05 season alive.
"We've got some players banged up and two that didn't play today was a big deal for us. We hope to go over there and finish on the note that they want to," Josh Jostes said. "I love those kids and I've been watching them play football since they were in first grade. It is a tough way to go out."
During the 2019 season's playoffs, Auburn upset Maroa 16-14 in the second round and the Trojans (4-1) will be looking for some revenge next Friday in Week 6.
"In that locker room after we lost last year, we knew it was a game that we shouldn't have lost," Wade Jostes said. "It is going to be our last game ever and all we want to do is avenge that a little bit. We want to go out with a bang."
