Watch now: Class 3A No. 1 Williamsville overpowers Class 2A No.1 Maroa-Forsyth

McCormick scored his fifth rushing touchdown from four yards out with 8:00 remaining in the third quarter and Olysav added his second rushing score in the fourth.

The Trojans continued to fight as Wade Jostes ran in a touchdown with 2:16 left in the third and Bryson Boes scored his second touchdown from 29 yards out in the fourth. Boes finished with 98 yards rushing on the day and Jostes was 19-for-28 and 185 yards passing.

"We didn't quit and that's a 3A state champion team. We are down a few guys and we could have easily come out and quit in the second half. We wore down quite a bit," Wade Jostes said.

Maroa was without running back Cade Culp and standout tight end and linebacker Aiden Riser for Saturday's game.

After the game Jostes gathered his team, which for the seniors was their final home game, and explained the goal of getting a fifth win on the season next Friday at Auburn (2-3). The symbolic fifth win would make them "playoff eligible" in this short season and it would also keep the Trojans' streak of qualifying for the postseason each year since the 2004-05 season alive.