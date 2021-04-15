Watch now: Decatur football greats Brit Miller and Moe Dampeer share the sideline at St. Teresa

"We ride on the same bus and so a lot of our time is spent talking about our past experiences and reliving it."

The D1 college and NFL experiences Dampeer and Miller have is something rare in a high school football coach and not every player understands the opportunity they have to learn from them.

"I think high school kids, in my experience, they don't actually know. That was one of the hardest coaching transitions I had to make was specifically that: It is not about you anymore.," Miller said. "I'm 34 years old and I'm old to them, which I find hilarious. But that's how I felt in high school too. To them, I'm just Coach Miller and that is totally fine. The only thing we can do his continue to prepare them and hope that they get that same opportunity that we had."

Given the quick buildup to the spring football season, Miller was unsure of how the team would perform that first Friday night.

"They were more ready than I anticipated them being. We were extremely rushed and the biggest thing was player safety. How do we know that they are ready?," Miller said. "We limited the hitting (in practice) but still had them ready to hit. That first Friday night was scary in a lot of ways because they hadn't had all those reps that they normally would."