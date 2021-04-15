 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur football greats Brit Miller and Moe Dampeer share the sideline at St. Teresa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Decatur football greats Brit Miller and Moe Dampeer share the sideline at St. Teresa

Brit Miller practice

St. Teresa defensive coach Brit Miller (left) leads practice. Miller, an Eisenhower graduate, and MacArthur graduate Moe Dampeer joined the Bulldogs' coaching staff this season. 

DECATUR -- During their high school playing days and afterwards, Eisenhower's Brit Miller and MacArthur's Moe Dampeer kept hearing that they should not like each other. 

Their rivalry on the field at opposing Decatur high schools should carry over to real life but that was never the case for the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame members.

"A lot of people wanted Brit and I to be enemies since he was an Eisenhower guy and I was a MacArthur guy," Dampeer said. "Brit is like a brother. Everyone wanted this big rivalry. He went to Illinois and I went to Oklahoma but we are both from the southside of Decatur. I love that dude. They wanted us to be enemies but I'm not going to be his enemy. He's like a little brother to me."

Miller spent some of his early football days being coached by Moe's father, Marv Dampeer, in Decatur's Junior Football League.

"In football, we are always viewed as angry competitors but Moe and I have been friends for a long time. His dad, Marv, was one of my coaches and a big influence on me," Miller said. "Did we compete against each other? Yes, but when you get outside of the white lines, it doesn't matter. I will never say I was as good as Moe Dampeer and I can never give Moe enough credit for blazing that path for my generation."

Mark Ramsey

St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey instructs his players at practice. 

Miller and Dampeer now share the same sideline as assistant coaches for Mark Ramsey at St. Teresa. Miller is overseeing the defense with assistant coach John Hayden and Dampeer works with the defensive linemen. Previously, Miller was a part of a state championship team while assisting at Monticello and Dampeer coached the Decatur Bears JFL team

"I'm just very happy that Coach Ramsey gave me a chance to showcase my coaching talent. A lot of people dismiss me but Coach Ramsey gave me a chance and I owe him because he has brought me the joy of being able to coach," Dampeer said. "Every time we talk he is teaching me things. I know a lot but when you get a Hall of Fame guy like Coach Ramsey and a guy like Brit, he can teach me more about the game and running things. I can sit and listen to Ramsey talk all day."

St. Teresa's defense has been powerful this season, allowing just 20 points over four games for the undefeated Bulldogs (4-0). St. Teresa heads to Warrensburg-Latham (2-2) on Friday for their Week 5 matchup. 

Moe Dampeer

Before coaching at St. Teresa, Moe Dampeer coached the Decatur Bears JFL team.

"It is beautiful to see Brit do his thing. (20 points in four games), that's good to do from the NFL to the grade school," Dampeer said. "Brit is teaching a philosophy of things he has learned from the NFL and we have my college background. We are making it work and I am excited to be a part of it. 

"He went left and I went right and now we are back on the same path and doing what we can do here at St. Teresa. I listen to him and he listens to me and, for the defense, it is paying off."

Miller appreciates Dampeer's experience competing at the next level and on team bus trips, the stories start flowing. 

"The one thing you want to do is take everyone that you love and care about with you (when you play college football) and of course you can't do that," Miller said. "It is good to have a guy like Moe, who has played at that level, just to talk to each other because you do miss it. There is a piece of your life that is over and you didn't want it to be. That's the competition and Moe understands that.

"We ride on the same bus and so a lot of our time is spent talking about our past experiences and reliving it."

Brit Miller 3

St. Teresa defensive coach Brit Miller talks to his players as they play Tuscola. 

The D1 college and NFL experiences Dampeer and Miller have is something rare in a high school football coach and not every player understands the opportunity they have to learn from them. 

"I think high school kids, in my experience, they don't actually know. That was one of the hardest coaching transitions I had to make was specifically that: It is not about you anymore.," Miller said. "I'm 34 years old and I'm old to them, which I find hilarious. But that's how I felt in high school too. To them, I'm just Coach Miller and that is totally fine. The only thing we can do his continue to prepare them and hope that they get that same opportunity that we had."

St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1243 033121.JPG

St. Teresa's defense swarms Tuscola running back Grant Hardwick (10). 

Given the quick buildup to the spring football season, Miller was unsure of how the team would perform that first Friday night. 

"They were more ready than I anticipated them being. We were extremely rushed and the biggest thing was player safety. How do we know that they are ready?," Miller said. "We limited the hitting (in practice) but still had them ready to hit. That first Friday night was scary in a lot of ways because they hadn't had all those reps that they normally would."

Miller and Dampeer are on the hunt for those players that buck the trend and love the defensive side of the ball. 

"I tell them that everybody wants to play offense and we live in a culture that really identifies with offenses. It takes a special kind of person that wants to stop somebody and not just once, but a hundred times in a game," Miller said. "That's the expectation we have. Kudos to anyone that can score on us. That's the challenge, every week and every play, how do we stop them?"

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Week 5 schedule

All games are 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted. 

APOLLO

Charleston at Taylorville

Mount Zion at Effingham

Lincoln at Mattoon

CIC

Clinton at Sullivan

St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham

Tuscola at Meridian

Central A&M at Shelbyville

LPC

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola

Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley

Villa Grove-Heritage at Tri-County

OTHER

Rochester at MacArthur

Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday at 2 p.m. 

Pana at Hillsboro

Monticello at Stanford Olympia

