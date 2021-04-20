Watch now: Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson resigns after two seasons

The head football coach position will be posted soon and will be open for a two week period.

"It is a bittersweet moment for our Eisenhower community. Coach Thompson was a great advocate for the students and the sport," Gould said. "I look forward to seeing our program continue in the rich traditions of Panther football with the next coaching staff."

Thompson was the fifth Eisenhower coach since 2010. Only Drew Wagers (18-31 from 2013-17 with two playoff appearances) managed more than one win in a season during that stretch. Since 1996, Eisenhower has just four seasons with more than three wins and three playoff appearances.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.