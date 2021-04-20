 Skip to main content
Watch now: Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson resigns after two seasons
breaking
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson resigns after two seasons

MacArthur Eisenhower football gallery 1 030321.JPG

Eisenhower head coach Steve Thompson leads the first day of spring football practice. It was announced Tuesday that the remaining games on the Eisenhower football schedule have been cancelled. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Eisenhower head football coach Steve Thompson has resigned, according to athletic director Tim Gould.

Thompson, then Eisenhower's athletic director, took over the football program in 2019 and the Panthers were 0-9 in his first season. The 2021 spring season brought low participation numbers for the program and the season had to be cancelled in March. 

"Coach Thompson has been a great supporter of our students. Although he won't be on the sidelines, he will continue to foster relationships with athletes in his current role as a physical education  teacher and department head," Eisenhower Principal Dr. Amy Zahm said.  

The head football coach position will be posted soon and will be open for a two week period.

"It is a bittersweet moment for our Eisenhower community. Coach Thompson was a great advocate for the students and the sport," Gould said. "I look forward to seeing our program continue in the rich traditions of Panther football with the next coaching staff."

Thompson was the fifth Eisenhower coach since 2010. Only Drew Wagers (18-31 from 2013-17 with two playoff appearances) managed more than one win in a season during that stretch. Since 1996, Eisenhower has just four seasons with more than three wins and three playoff appearances.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Related to this story

