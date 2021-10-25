Watch now: Eisenhower snaps 32-game losing streak, coach Moe Dampeer says it's 'bigger than football'

DECATUR — As the final seconds ticked away Friday during Eisenhower's senior night, coach Moe Dampeer could no longer hold back the tears.

The Panthers had finally done it.

They snapped a 32-game losing streak that spanned 1,505 days with an 18-7 victory over Lanphier and had the privilege of calling themselves winners for the first time since defeating Jacksonville on Sept. 8, 2017. Eisenhower players paraded around the field in pure bliss after their Central State Eight Conference win, and many of them ran over to hug Dampeer screaming, "WE GOT YOU ONE! WE GOT YOU ONE!"

Dampeer is a 2003 MacArthur grad and arguably the most talented prep football player in Decatur history. ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country, and he eventually committed to Oklahoma. The Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame member played on back-to-back NCAA championship runner-up teams in 2003 and 2004, before ultimately finishing his career at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

Dampeer was an assistant at St. Teresa, a private school in Decatur, in the spring. The Bulldogs went 6-0 last season and are 9-0 as they head into the playoffs this fall.

So why did Dampeer, with his resume and already in a winning situation, decide to coach not at his alma mater but the other public high school in Decatur?

"I just came over here because I just love Decatur, man," Dampeer said. "Some people dog us out and they talk about us, and they live here. I love Decatur, man. I love it. I love the grit, the grind, the hard work. And look at how much talent we got? We just gotta pull it out of these kids. I was the No. 1 player in the country as far as defensive tackles, and I'm from Decatur.

"Don't tell me what you can't do from Decatur."

Although Dampeer knows he made the right choice to leave St. Teresa, he said it was still extremely hard because one of his sons, Brycen Hendrix, is a standout cornerback on the team.

Hendrix has one sack and one interception during his junior campaign, and while Dampeer would've loved to see those plays in person, he's grateful his son doesn't hold his absence against him.

"He understands, I understand, my wife understands, my (two other) baby boys understand, so we're good," Dampeer said. "They called me and they were so happy. They love me, and I love them, and they know what I'm fighting for. So to hear the joy in their voice that I won, I know that I'm doing the right thing."

Dampeer said he was proud of his entire team Friday, especially the six seniors. One of those seniors was quarterback Markez Cunningham, who had a 19-yard passing touchdown and an 11-yard rushing score.

Cunningham actually transferred from MacArthur to Eisenhower prior to the start of the school year and didn't plan to play football. But in his final year he decided to take the field, despite the Panthers' losing streak, because Dampeer gave him something to believe in.

"He means everything to me. He's a good role model, and he teaches you how to be a good young man," Cunningham said. "He means a lot to the city. He put on for the city when he was playing ball, and then he came back and gave back to the youth. A lot of people don't do that. They just put on for the city and leave, but he came back and gave back to the youth. I love him for that."

Sophomore running back Hudson "Shaq" Good, who had a 48-yard TD run, also thinks highly of Dampeer. He said he hopes Friday's win was the first of many with his coach.

"He don't give up on us at all," Good said. "He believes in us when nobody does."

Dampeer said he was well aware of all of the doubters picking his team to lose Friday and who will probably pick them to lose again next year. Not only does he think they're wrong, but he also believes they're shortsighted because to him, "it's bigger than football."

Dampeer shed tears as he reflected on his childhood friends who were shot and killed, and the young people still being gunned down in his hometown today. He said it's dangerous to just give up on kids who simply need an outlet and mentor.

He plans to provide both by continuing to coach football at Eisenhower.

"This could save their life," Dampeer said, his voice cracking with emotion. "And I don't care what anybody has to say about these kids because I was them. I lost friends, I lost family, but this is how you can get kids out the hood and get them to do the right thing.

"This is our state championship. And people are like, 'Oh, it's only one game game.' That's to you, but to these kids that's the world."

