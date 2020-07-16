Watch now: Even with uncertain future, LSA athletes get ready for 8-man football

"I think the IHSA did the best job that they could have done in this situation that we have, but we are going to play and enjoy ourselves until they say we can't play.

"That's goes for the rest of 8-man football, too. We are going to go ahead a follow whatever the state says and we are not going to go rogue and play football when they tell us not to."

With the possibility that the seniors may not get to compete this season, the Lions are holding their senior "carry off" ceremony at practice instead.

"It is a tradition that I have been looking forward to since I was a freshman and I'm glad that we are still carrying on that tradition," senior wingback Clayton McCoy said. "We will go about halfway on the field and a senior picks three people that normally carry you off the field. With the virus, we will do it off the golf cart, so it is the same concept but without any contact."

Hopman hopes to be able to repeat the ceremony at the end of the regular season in November.